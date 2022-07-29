Brittney Griner case: Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer allegedly offered in exchange?

The Kremlin requested discretion from the United States on the possible exchange of prisoners that they will carry out to free the basketball player Brittney Griner and the ex-marine Paul Whelan in exchange of Victor Boutbut who is the arms dealer that Russia wants to release?

Viktor Anatolyevich Bout, nicknamed the ‘Merchant of Death’ is a former Russian officer and businessman serving a 25-year prison sentence on charges of conspiracy to kill US citizens, acquisition and export of missiles for terrorist organizations at USP Marion, known as the New Alcatraz.

Bout was arrested in 2008 while in Thailand. thanks to a plan organized by the local police and the DEA. Later, in 2010, he was extradited to the United States despite protests from the Russian government. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges that point to him as a supplier of weapons for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) with which the US government assumes they were planning to attack Americans.

It is also suspected that he has used different names during his life, including Victor But, Viktor Butt, Viktor Bulakin and Vadim Markovich Aminov. In addition, he is allegedly linked to armed conflicts in Mozambique, Angola, Librería, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Siera Leone and Afghanistan.

polyglot

According to multiple reports, Bout speaks seven languages ​​as he graduated from the Military Institute of Foreign Languages, an institution previously reported to generate Russian spies. Bout is fluent in languages: Russian, English, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Persian and Esperanto.