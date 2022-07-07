Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russia

Brittney Griner’s letter to Biden: “Don’t forget about me” 0:53

(CNN) — American basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia, pleaded guilty on the second day of her trial to allegations of drug smuggling, Griner’s attorneys confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

The hearing at the Khimki court of the Moscow region ended. Griner left the courtroom without commenting to the press.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge.

Olympic medal winner Brittney Griner left the courtroom without commenting to reporters and her next hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Brittney Griner, 31, who played in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport, a week before Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian authorities claimed that she had cannabis oil in her luggage and charged her with smuggling significant quantities of a narcotic substance, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The US State Department has classified Griner as wrongfully detained, and her supporters have called for her release over fears she is being used as a political pawn amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner.

Brittney Griner says she had no criminal intent, was ‘packing in a hurry’

Griner, detained in Russia since February, pleaded guilty but said she had no intention of committing any crime, state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday.

According to RIA Novosti, Griner told the court through his interpreter that he did not intend to carry luggage with hashish oil, but this was the result of “packing in a hurry”.

“Ms. Griner says she is pleading guilty. She had no intention of transporting drugs, she had no intention of committing a crime, since she was packing [su equipaje] in a hurry,” his interpreter said in court, RIA Novosti reported.

