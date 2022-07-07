Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession and smuggling in Moscow court

As part of the lawsuit brought against her, the American basketball player Brittney Grinerpleaded guilty before the court conducting his trial in Moscowaccepting the charges against him for possession and smuggling of drugs into Russian territory.

Reports of the Interfax agency point out that with the help of a translator, the Olympic and world champion basketball player with Team USA, argued that she did not intend to commit the crime of drug possession, but admitted the charges with which he is accused.

Likewise, Griner explained that the presence of the cannabis oil that was found in his luggage and that caused his arrest was due to the haste with which he packed his bags to make the trip to Russia, however, he reiterated that he did not intend to commit any crime.

It had recently been revealed that the basketball player could appeal or even to a pardon after the resolution by the Russian court, so now, after pleading guilty, this path could begin to ease for Griner to find a way out of the problems in which she has been involved in recent months.

In this way, the case of Brittney Griner could take an important step towards its resolution, since it is expected that the sentence will be announced on July 14date on which, according to the aforementioned Interfax agency, the jury will make a determination and announce the sentence that could open the way to a future appeal.

Witness statements would be essential for the resolution of the case

In the session that took place this Thursday in the Russian capital, the court questioned two witnesses, who, according to Interfax, participated in the search of the basketball player’s belongings.

So that the statements of these two individuals involved could also set a course in the final determination which will be released next Thursday, July 14.

WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE.