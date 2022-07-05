Brittney Griner: US basketball star detained in Russia’s anguished plea to Biden

1 hour

image source, Getty Images Caption, Brittney Griner is one of the most successful players in women’s basketball.

Brittney Griner, the US basketball superstar detained in Russia, wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden asking for his help.

Griner has been detained for more than four months in Russia on drug charges.

In the letter, the athlete expressed her fear not to return to the United States.

Government officials confirmed that they received the communication from the player of the phoenixmercury.

“President Biden has been clear about the need to see free all American citizens who are being held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, including Brittney Griner,” a spokeswoman for the National Security Council said Monday.

The US authorities also reiterated that they are working “aggressivelyusing all available means, to get her home”.

a desperate letter

While much of Brittney Griner’s letter to Biden has not been published, some excerpts reveal their state of mind during detention.

“While i’m sitting here in a russian prisonAlone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I am terrified that I will be here forever,” she wrote.

image source, Reuters Caption, The double Olympic champion plays the women’s NBA (WNBA) offseason in Russia.

“i miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know that they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for anything you can do at this time to get me home.”

Griner also reminded the president in his letter that the United States Independence Dayhis father’s military service in Vietnam.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father, who is a Veteran of the War of Vietnam“.

“It pains me to think about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year,” he added.

Griner asked the president not to forget about other American citizens detained in Russia.

“Please do everything you can to get us home,” he wrote. “I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you“.

Griner has been detained in Russia since her arrest on February 17, 2022 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after allegedly being found cannabis oil in your luggage.

The trial against him began on July 1. If she is found guilty, she could face up to ten years in prison.

Less than 1% of accused in criminal cases they are acquitted in Russia.

However, unlike US courts, even if it is acquittedthe Russian government has the authority to reverse any decision and send her to prison.

Griner is one of the most successful players in the women’s basketball.

The double olympic champion She plays in Russia during the WNBA (women’s NBA) off-season, specifically in the ranks of the UMMC Ekaterinburg team, where she has competed since 2014.

image source, Reuters Caption, If Griner is convicted, she could face up to ten years in prison.

About half of the WNBA’s female players compete overseas in the off-season.

For most it is a way of increase your incomeas WNBA players are paid roughly five times as much in Russia as they are in the United States.

strained relationships

Griner’s trial comes amid the Russian war in Ukraine and his arrest occurred days before the conflict began.

While there is no indication that his arrest is related to the invasion of UkraineSome US officials have indicated that tense relations between Washington and Moscow may jeopardize his return.

“We don’t want Griner to become a pawn in political battle being waged around the world right now,” US Congressman John Garamendi, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said in June.

“The war in Ukraine has basically broken the diplomatic relations between the United States and Russia,” Garamendi said. “That’s going to exacerbate this problem.”

Russia denies that its detention has been caused by tensions with the United States.