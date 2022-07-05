News

Brittney Griner: US basketball star detained in Russia’s anguished plea to Biden

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner is one of the most successful players in women’s basketball.

Brittney Griner, the US basketball superstar detained in Russia, wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden asking for his help.

Griner has been detained for more than four months in Russia on drug charges.

In the letter, the athlete expressed her fear not to return to the United States.

Government officials confirmed that they received the communication from the player of the phoenixmercury.

