Brittney Griner: US basketball star pleads guilty to drug possession and smuggling in Russia

BBC News World

July 7, 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Brittney Griner was shown in handcuffs as she was led to court in Khimki, outside Moscow.

US basketball star Brittney Griner, charged in Russia with drug possession and smuggling, pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday but denied knowingly breaking the law.

“I would like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intention. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said in his Khimki court appearance in English. He added that he would like to give his testimony later and needs time to prepare. The next trial hearing, where sentencing is expected, It will be held on July 14.

The Olympic gold medalist was detained in February at an airport near Moscow when authorities found e-cigarette cartridges with cannabis oil in your luggage.

“I was in a hurry to pack and the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag,” she admitted to the Russian court.

The trial began on July 1 and the accusations can lead to a sentence of 10 years in prison.

diplomatic pressure

The charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Russia, Elizabeth Rood, gave the basketball player a letter from US President Joe Biden, according to what she told the press.

“I was able to talk to Mrs. Griner in the courtroom. She told me that she eats well, has the ability to read books, and assured that, considering the circumstances, everything is going well for her. The most important thing is that I was able to deliver to the Griner a letter from President Biden, she managed to read that letter,” Rood said.

On Monday, July 4, the athlete sent a letter to Biden saying that she was terrified of stay in russia forever.

After receiving criticism for not responding to the letter sooner, Biden called Griner’s family on Wednesday.

As reported by the White House, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner’s wife, Cherelle, to assure her that they are working to free his wife as soon as possible, as well as other Americans “wrongfully” arrested in Russia. .

image source, Reuters Caption, The double Olympic champion plays the women’s NBA (WNBA) offseason in Russia.

Russian government officials have warned the United States not to “make noise publicly about the case.”

“We have long-established negotiation mechanisms for these issues. We understand the attempts by the US side to stir up this situation, make noise in the public space, but they do not help the practical solution of this matter,” said the deputy foreign minister. Russian, Sergei Ryabkov.

Detained since February

Griner is one of the most successful players in the US women’s professional league, with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury team. She had traveled to Russia to play basketball during the offseason and has competed for the UMMC Ekaterinburg EuroLeague team since 2014.

The 31-year-old athlete, double world and Olympic champion with her country, was arrested in February at the Sheremétevo airport in Moscow after customs officials found cannabis oil among her belongings.

Subsequently, the basketball player was arrested for drug possession and smuggling and has been in preventive detention ever since.

The cannabis oil It is illegal in Russia.

The arrest came a week before the russian invasion a Ukraine.

“We don’t want Griner to become a pawn in the political battle that’s going on around the world right now,” US Congressman John Garamendi, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said in June.