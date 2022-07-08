News

Brittney Griner: US basketball star pleads guilty to drug possession and smuggling in Russia

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner was shown in handcuffs as she was led to court in Khimki, outside Moscow.

US basketball star Brittney Griner, charged in Russia with drug possession and smuggling, pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday but denied knowingly breaking the law.

“I would like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intention. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said in his Khimki court appearance in English. He added that he would like to give his testimony later and needs time to prepare. The next trial hearing, where sentencing is expected, It will be held on July 14.

The Olympic gold medalist was detained in February at an airport near Moscow when authorities found e-cigarette cartridges with cannabis oil in your luggage.

I was in a hurry to pack and the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag,” she admitted to the Russian court.

