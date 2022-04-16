Broadcast MINUTE BY MINUTE for Day 14 of Liga MX 2022

LIVE follows the broadcast of the match between América and Tijuana today for matchday 14 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 at the Caliente Stadium.

America and Tijuana face each other today, Friday, April 15, in a match corresponding to the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022. This is a real Liguilla game, since both Águilas and Xolos fight for a place in the playoffs.

Fernando Ortiz’s team reaches this commitment with all the confidence in the world, since they accumulate four games in a row without losing and so far they depend on themselves to ensure reclassification, since at the moment they are in eleventh place with 16 units.

For its part, the Xolaje adds the same points as the capital team, only that the goal difference hurts the border and therefore they are positioned in the twelfth place of the general. This means that a win for either catapults them to secure the first objective. As it is an unmissable duel, here we give you all the details of the schedule and transmission channel, so you do not miss this exciting commitment.

On which channel can I watch the live online broadcast of Xolos Tijuana vs America?

The match between Xolos and Águilas takes place today Friday, April 15, sharp at 9:06 p.m., central Mexico time. The live broadcast of the meeting passes through the FOX Sports 1 channel and online via the FOX Sports Premium app.

America vs. Tijuana: Probable Lineups

America : Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas; Roger Martinez and Federico Viñas. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

Tijuana : Gil Alcalá, Eduardo Tercero, Víctor Guzmán, Vladimir Loroña, Bryan Angulo, José Vázquez, Christian Rivera, Renato Ibarra, Joaquín Montecinos, Marcel Ruiz and Facundo Ferreyra. DT: Sebastian Mendez.

Minute-by-minute transmission: America vs. Xolos Tijuana

