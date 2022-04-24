broadcast minute by minute for the 16th day of Liga MX

Fernando Ortiz’s team will seek to give a blow of authority in the game that paints to be the litmus test before the final phase of Clausura 2022.

América has reached the final stretch of the Clausura 2022 tournament with destiny in its hands, entrenched in the playoff zone and with the possibility of reaching the Liguilla directly, but to stay on that line, they will have to overcome what could well be the toughest test since Fernando Ortiz took over as the first team bench.

the tanoneta will have a stop this Saturday night at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León to face Miguel Herrera’s Tigres, a team that marches as the most productive offensive of the contest and that he is already qualified, he only fights for the general leadership of the tournament with Pachuca.

To this duel, those from Coapa arrive with a streak of six games without defeat and five consecutive victories that earned them to reach the sum of 22 points. In addition, the bird has been able to get points from the Volcano in its most recent visits since its last five presentations on the feline field, they won three matches and drew two.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of America vs Tigres

The match between América and Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León will take place this Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. The game on the field of the University Stadium will be broadcast LIVE through the TUDN signal on channel 5 of the open system and on Members through payment system. In Monumental Eagles We will have all the details of the game.

America vs Tigres possible alignments

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Jorge Meré, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martínez, Diego Valdés; Federico Vinas.

