Broadcast MINUTE BY MINUTE for the 2022 Liga MX Quarterfinal Round

America will have 90 minutes this Saturday afternoon to kill or die on the field of the Azteca Stadium, the stage where they will receive Puebla to play the Second Leg match of the Quarterfinal series that, at this time, is tied at one goal on the aggregate scorebut with regulatory advantage for those of Coapa for his best position in the general classification.

The equation is simple for the Eagles, if they win or tie they will become the first semifinalist of the Clausura 2022 tournament, but if they fall by any marker, they will be eliminated again in this instanceas has happened in the last three tournaments, all with the decisive match at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

It should be noted that Fernando Ortiz will present a team with changes caused by midweek injuries. Federico Viñas and Richard Sánchez aim not to playhence their places would be occupied by Pedro Aquino and Henry Martín according to the modifications made in that same meeting.

When and on what channel does América vs Puebla play today? Where to watch live online from the Azteca Stadium

The second leg of the Quarterfinals between América and Puebla will take place this Saturday, May 14, starting at 6:00 p.m. on the Azteca Stadium field. You can follow the LIVE transmission through TUDN either in the pay system or on Channel 5 of open television. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles we will be from the Colossus of Santa Úrsula to bring you all the details.

America vs. Puebla: Alignments

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martínez; Diego Valdes and Henry Martin. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

Minute-by-minute transmission America vs Puebla