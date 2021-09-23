broadcast “Norma” from the Massimo Bellini Theater in Catania – LiveUnict

Autumn has now begun and the heat seems to have receded. What’s better than a nice evening on the sofa in front of the TV? Here are the proposals for tonight from the LiveUnict editorial team.

Norm [20:50, Rai 5]: In connection from the Massimo Bellini Theater in Catania, broadcast on the day in which the 186 years of the death of the Catania composer Bellini are celebrated. The direction is by Davide Livermore.

Until the last beat [21:25, Rai1]: fiction with Marco Bocci that follows the story of an esteemed cardiac surgeon who compromises with a boss to save his son.

47 Ronin [21:05, Canale 20]: film with Keanu Reeves set in 18th century Japan. It tells the story of forty-seven samurai who want to avenge the death of their master, killed by an evil tyrant.

The front runner – The vice of power [21:10, Rai Movie]: the film tells the story of the brilliant Gary Hart, a former Democratic senator from Colorado, running for the primary in 1987. When the White House seems close, however, his life and career are swept away by a scandal. In the cast Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga.

The former hunter [22:10, Paramount Network]: Film with Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston who follows the vicissitudes of former policeman Milo Boyd, who has become a bounty hunter. Milo hates his wife Nicole, a journalist. So the man is happy to have to hunt down his partner, wanted for a minor offense. But getting her to jail proves to be a difficult and risky undertaking when they both find each other again cforced to escape to save themselves from a dangerous criminal.