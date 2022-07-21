Broadcaster Jesús Nova is admitted to intensive care after suffering a heart attack

The director of the radio division of the State Radio and Television Corporation (CERTV), Jesús Nova, suffered a heart attack today Wednesday and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Center for Diagnosis, Advanced Medicine and Telemedicine (CEDIMAT).

According to medical sources reported to Listín Diario, the announcer underwent a catheterization after he was taken to the medical center at dawn with neck pain.

The communicator is stable, out of danger, within the condition, relatives said.

Nova is a commentator and member of the cast of programs for radio station Z101.

Jesús Nova has also given spaces to figures of communication and music and who today have programs in the different stations of the State.

Among them, the communicators José Antonio Aybar (Radio Witness), Wanda Sánchez (“El Ambiente de la Tarde”) and Gabriela Melo (“Real People Radio”); the programs Dparranda Radio Show, Bao Radio, the singers Pavel Núñez (“Pavel is Radio”); Xiomara Fortuna (“Tamo’ here”); Diomary La Mala (“Bad Live Radio”); Luis Segura (“Dad’s”); “El Show de Silvio Mora”, and the music producer Tommy García (“Sea Inside”).