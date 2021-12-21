Broadway cancels many of its shows until after Christmas – DHN

Many of the greatest shows of Broadway, including “Hamilton”, “Hadestown” and “Aladdin”, are canceling all performances until after Christmas.

“Jagged Little Pill”, the Alanis Morissette musical has announced the definitive closure.

The spike in coronavirus cases hits the performing arts across North America and even London.

The cancellations, caused by the positive tests to the coronavirus among cast or crew members, they arrive at the worst possible time for many productions, as the holiday season is typically the most profitable time of year.

About a third of Broadway shows have canceled their performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday, “Jagged Little Pill”, rock musical with songs by Alanis Morissette who had suspended reruns on Saturday after some positive tests, has declared that it will not reopen. The musical was still looking for its financial foundation when the pandemic hit, and then it was rocked again by the Omicron variant; its manufacturers said in a statement that “the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything“.

“Hamilton “, a sold out colossus, the highest grossing show on Broadway, has been on hold since December 15th and the next possible performance appears to be scheduled for the 27th.

Also “Hadestown”, the contemporary reinterpretation of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, canceled the performances until December 27, as well as “Dear Evan Hansen”, “Ain’t Too Proud,”, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,”and “MJ,” the new Michael Jackson musical that is still in preview. AND “Aladdin”, which had already faced a 12-day closure in October, announced Monday that it would be canceling performances until Sunday.

Most of the shows are still running – there are currently 31 productions on Broadway and at least two-thirds of them, including long-running hits like ‘The Lion King’, ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, continue to go on stage. The hugely successful revival of “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, even started premieres Monday night.

In most cases, the manufacturers say, positive coronavirus tests are associated with mild or asymptomatic cases, but performances are canceled because there aren’t enough substitutes to take the place of those who test positive.

The news of the past few days has been decidedly bitter for those who hoped the performing arts had finally gotten over the devastating and long-lasting arrest of the pandemic.

The timing was particularly devastating for the Rockettes, which last week canceled all remaining performances of their annual Christmas show, a holiday staple for many tourists.

The pandemic has also hit Broadway shows on tour: “Ain’t Too Proud” has postponed its debut at the Kennedy Center in Washington by two weeks; “Pretty Woman” canceled her latest performances in Chicago, “The Lion King” in Denver and “Wicked” in Cleveland.

In the world of dance, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater canceled performances at New York City Center ..

In sports, the NBA And NHL have announced a series of postponements of the match and the NFL adjusted its testing policies to address a surge in cases.

The world of cinema instead had a great weekend thanks to “Spider-Man”.