Broadway Updates COVID-19 Vaccine and Mask Policies – NBC New York

NEW YORK — Many Broadway theaters will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination after this month, the Broadway League announced Friday.

The organization announced the policy change by announcing another extension to its rule that requires the public to attend productions with a mask. That rule will remain in place until at least May 31.

“Our intent is that by maintaining strict audience masking for at least the month of May, we will continue that record of safety for everyone. And, of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated,” said league president Charlotte. St Martin.

Face masks have been the general rule, regardless of vaccination status, since Broadway introduced its revamped mask and vaccination policy last summer. They must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The league did not say which theaters would drop the vaccine testing requirement, only that “many” were expected to do so in the next month. Individual theaters and ticket sellers will continue to provide updates on those requirements.

Children not yet eligible for vaccination have been allowed to attend shows with proof of a negative COVID-19 test. A negative PCR test can be done within 72 hours of a show, while an antigen test is allowed within six hours of the start time.

Exceptions can also be made for ticket holders with a medical condition or “very close religious belief that precludes vaccination.”

More up-to-date information on Broadway’s COVID policies can be found here.