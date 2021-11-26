Brocchi: “Happy not to have conceded a goal. The team creates a lot, but we need more cynicism”

The statements of mister Brocchi at the end of Crotone-LR Vicenza:

“Today I’m happy because we managed not to concede any goals, playing as a team. I have to try to get the most out of my boys by working on their characteristics. Since I arrived I have been trying to understand what the best tactical solutions are and I am trying at the moment to put everyone in a position to perform at 100%. Winning today is a reward for the work we are doing.

I’m trying to convey my enthusiasm and desire to the players. We have changed several game systems, at the moment we are finding the right timing and characteristics to put on the pitch and the work started from day one is coming out. We lost a lot of points on the road, even if we certainly deserve to have at least 3 points more for the performances we did. The spirit must always be this, the spirit of the team must be that of the fans. Vicenza creates a lot, we must be more cynical and bad in front of goal. We are working on this, but the thing that makes me optimistic is the desire of the players to improve this aspect.

The classification is difficult to define, we must score as many points as possible. I am happy with today’s 3 points, because the great disappointment of the defeat against Brescia could weigh on the certainties of the team. We did not give up, we raised the bar and put that little bit extra to take the victory “.