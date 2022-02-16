Brocchi: “We are trying with all our strength to do something extraordinary”

The statements of Mr. Brocchi at the end of Pisa-LR Vicenza:

“A point that has an important value. Perfect first half, unfortunately at the first mistake we conceded a goal that conditioned the second half; Pisa took courage, also pushed by the public. We were facing a team with important individualities, it was difficult but we fought and held up in difficult moments and I think it is a point that allows us to look to the future with better optimism. It is normal that when you are ahead 2-0 there is the desire to take home something important.

The comparison with the fans at the end of the game on Saturday it was calm, clean and clear. We know what they want, and they deserve it. We were all angry. Today we needed a strong performance to show that the team is there. Unfortunately we tied with the Cosenza, a point that left a bad taste in the mouth because we could shorten the ranking. Today we have recovered a point on the direct competitors, we have shown that when you fight with tenacity and ardor, the results arrive. The team wants to reach the goal, we absolutely cannot give up and think it’s over: we don’t accept it. We want to take criticism rightly and raise our heads, shield and work. The group certainly has some problems, but I think there are possibilities to do better. We are trying with all our strength to do something extraordinary.

Bench in the balance? The role of the coach is like this. I am giving my heart and soul to this situation, to this city and to the fans. I’m giving my all because I’m tied to this environment and I’ve made it a personal matter. I too have to accept the criticism, aware of the fact that when I look in the mirror I can say ‘you did everything in your ability’. Then, logically, no one is perfect, I think in this situation too Guardiola may have difficulties. You have to be calm, calm but with the right attitude and desire “.