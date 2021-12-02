Broccoli, a pathology does not go along with us: here is which one

Their contribution can be fundamental but, for some, potentially deleterious. Broccoli may not be good for some consumers.

Eating fruit and vegetables is of fundamental importance in the economy of our body. Having seasonal vegetables and fruits in your refrigerator should be the basis of any person who cares about their diet. And therefore to your own well-being. It is a practically established concept: vegetables are good for their properties and for what they bring to the body of those who eat them. Provided, of course, that you consume them in a certain way, without overdoing it with condiments and so on. However, all diets need the advice of industry experts. Do-it-yourself, in fact, most of the time can be deleterious.

From mineral salts to vitamins, the benefits that can derive from the consumption of certain foods are different. Broccoli is among them. Loved by many, hated by others, the herb of the Cruciferous family (or Brassicaceae) represents one of those vegetables that, in some way, are always present in our refrigerators. Also due to its beneficial properties, including the contribution of vitamins A, B and C and fibers. An important food therefore, which however could hide some pitfalls if those who consume it suffer from a particular pathology.

Broccoli and pathologies: that’s why some might not be good for you

Given that dieticians tend to often include them among the foods that make up the various diets, broccoli is one of those vegetables that, like others such as cauliflower, they carry within themselves a source of goitrogens. A component capable of interfering with iodine intake. Which could be a bad deal for people with hypothyroidism problems. This is a pathology which in fact advises against consuming broccoli and other vegetables belonging to the cruciferous family. Although, of course, the final decision always rests with the attending physician, who will be responsible for compiling our diet. Those who do not follow one, however, could run into some annoyances not being aware of the contraindication.

Moreover, crucifers are not the only plants that can cause this problem. Among the widely consumed vegetables are, for example, spinach, but soy would also fall into the group. This is why the medical consultation remains essential: any side effects may not be directly linked to the consumption of these vegetables. And before starting a diet, a clinical consultation and an overall picture of your health are both highly recommended.