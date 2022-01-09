Broccoli and cauliflower diet: lose weight and deflate

Here is the perfect diet for cleanse and lose weight, broccoli and cauliflower are ideal for getting back in shape.

Broccoli makes you lose weight, how and how many you need to eat to have these effects, let’s find out together

Broccoli and cauliflower are rich in nutritional properties and health benefits, but above all they help to lose weight and deflate the belly when placed in a low-calorie diet.

These vegetables, typical of the winter season, contain very little calories and they are ideal for getting back in shape, especially after the Christmas party binges. They are rich in mineral salts, such as phosphorus, iron, calcium and potassium, but also vitamins of groups A, B, C and K. Not only that: broccoli and cauliflower allow us to fill up on fiber, stimulating the good functioning of the intestine and fighting constipation , for a flat stomach and slim legs.

The properties of broccoli

Rich in water and delicious, these vegetables allow you to fight the water retention, eliminate excess toxins in the body and give us a slim body. All without too much effort, since they have a high satiating power and are delicious. Finally, broccoli and cauliflower strengthen the immune system, are useful for preventing strokes and vascular diseases, as they facilitate blood flow and counteract hypertension.

It is no coincidence that this diet has even won over Katie Holmes, who since the time of her relationship with Tom Cruise has been using these miraculous vegetables to stay fit, show off a wasp waist and hydrated skin.

Why choose broccoli to lose weight and deflate?

Broccoli as well as cabbage purify and remove excess liquids and salts thanks to the phytohormones contained within them. They accelerate the metabolism improving the digestive process and therefore also the functioning of the liver and kidneys. They also help in the work of the pancreas, fundamental organs. Broccoli can also be eaten in the evening if you don’t suffer from gastritis. They are an excellent food to compensate for hunger pangs and can be included in soups that have always been the master of diets. The ways of preparation are many and all good and will facilitate weight loss and return to perfect shape.

How does the broccoli and cauliflower diet work?

Simply, these beneficial foods must be included in a low-calorie diet.

Typical day menu of the broccoli diet

The day begins with a light yoghurt, two rusks with jam and a fruit. For lunch, enjoy a wholemeal pasta with broccoli, while for dinner opt for a cauliflower soup. For a snack, eat a smoothie or dried fruit. Experts recommend steaming to keep all the beneficial properties intact. Drain the broccoli and cauliflower, flavoring them with a squeeze of lemon and extra virgin olive oil. These are extremely versatile vegetables, which accompany many other foods. They are perfect with whole grains, but also with legumes, fish, meat and even low-fat cheeses.

How many broccoli to eat to lose weight and deflate?

Broccoli is one of those vegetables that becomes very popular in low calorie diets to get in shape. Its detoxifying and purifying properties are very great, very nutritious and tasty and can be prepared in many ways making its taste also very pleasant to the palate of children, not always accustomed to vegetables in general, especially cabbage and broccoli. When you take broccoli in your diet, you can better tolerate possible hunger attacks, in fact its consumption reduces overtime meals and satisfies you sufficiently. You can eat broccoli regardless of the quantity and one of the secrets lies in combining them with foods that are also protein and low-calorie. The broccoli diet is very effective in fact for a week of broccoli diet, you can lose up to 8 kg. if you stay 10 days even up to 12 kg. The ways of preparation are many and all good and will facilitate weight loss and return to perfect shape.