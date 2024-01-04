Brock Purdy among nine 49ers selected to Pro Bowl

Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their first Pro Bowls as starters in their respective conferences.

Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa were selected for their first appearance. Pro Bowl Wednesday as starting quarterbacks in their respective conferences.

Brock Purdy He is the first 49ers quarterback to be named to the Pro Bowl since Jeff Garcia in 2002.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Brock Purdy will make his first Pro Bowl as a starter. Getty

Tua Tagovailoa He is the first Dolphins defensive tackle to be named to the Pro Bowl since Dan Marino in 1995, ending the longest active drought in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

This is the first time both starting quarterbacks have been selected since the 1999 season, when Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner were selected.

Brock Purdy was one of nine players selected from the San Francisco 49ers (12-4), who finished first in the National Conference.

He was joined by running back Nick Bosa, cornerback Javon Hargrave, defensive back Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Fred Warner and tackle Trent Williams.

The 49ers (13-3) had the most players selected. Baltimore (13-3) and Dallas (11-5) each have seven Pro Bowl players.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, safety Justin Madubuike, linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith and kicker Justin Tucker were selected by the Ravens, who secured the No. 1 seed in the conference. American (AFC).

Quarterback Dak Prescott, punter Brian Enger, kicker Brandon Aubrey, defensive end DaRon Bland, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, defensive back Zack Martin and running back Micah Parsons were selected by the Dallas Cowboys, who can clinch the NFC East title with a win on Sunday.

Other NFC newcomers besides Purdy include Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua, Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, Rams running back Kyren Williams, Lions running back Aidan Hutchinson, Bears running back Montez Sweet, Bears running back. Jaylon. Johnson, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Falcons cornerback Jesse Bates III, Seahawks cornerback Julian Love, Ward, Bland, Aubrey, Saints return specialist Rashid Shahid and Lions special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

In addition to Tagovailoa, the AFC’s first-year selections include Browns tight end David Njoku, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, Dolphins running back James Cook, Dolphins cornerback Alec Ingold, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, Madubuike, Queen , Hamilton and Broncos return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. ., Steelers special teams player Miles Killebrew and Jaguars sharpshooter Ross Matischik.

Patrick Mahomes is the third-ranked quarterback in the AFC, and Matthew Stafford is the third-ranked quarterback in the NFC.

Trent Williams is preparing for his 11th Pro Bowl, the most players selected. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was selected for the 10th time.

Martin, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner were all nine Pro Bowl selections. Juszczyk and Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill are meeting for the eighth time.

28 teams had at least one player selected and 21 clubs had multiple players selected.

The selection of players was determined by a consensus vote of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third in determining the final rosters. The NFL is the only sports league that combines fan, coach and player voting to determine its all-star teams.

The Pro Bowl will take place on February 4th and return to Orlando, Florida for the first time in three years. This will be the second year of Pro Bowl games, which will feature a multi-day competition between the AFC and NFC, incorporating Pro Bowl skills and culminating in a flag football game. Peyton and Eli Manning will return as coaches.