Brody Wellmaker withdraws from TikTok, exhausted by the platform

MENTAL HEALTH – This is an announcement that joins those of Tom Holland, Shawn Mendes and Millie Bobby Brown. As you can see in the video at the top of the article, actor and tiktokeur Brody Wellmaker announced on Wednesday August 24 in a video that he was leaving the Chinese platform. The reason ? His mental health.

The 31-year-old American is known for his humorous videos in which he parodies films and series. He started making TikToks at the start of the Covid pandemic by mocking certain scenes from the films Twilight. From there, he started creating characters that became very popular on social media. Today, more than 21 million people follow him on his account.

Brody Wellmaker has also been an actor for several years. He notably starred in the American documentary series Your worst nightmare. At the beginning of August, he unveiled his first short film entitled ADXM. In this film, he plays the role of a scientist who works with an artificial intelligence in order to determine if it can understand and feel love.

” It is not normal “

But, the tiktokeur is tired of the platform that made him known. In a video, he announces taking a temporary break.

” To anyone who wants to be a content creator, I have three tipshe begins. First, these platforms don’t care about you. The content that you create, that you consume, is just a way for them to make money. Second, be careful who you work withlists the actor. People will tell you that they believe in you, that they want to see you succeed, but they just want to use you. »

Brody Wellmaker insists on the dangerous effect of TikTok. ” Finally, take care of your mental health. It’s impossible that we were designed to swipe and laugh at a video, and swipe again and watch the story of someone with terminal cancer. Then we swipe and we are tender in front of the video of a cat. We swipe, we laugh. We swipe, we cryhe explains. No one in this world can convince me that this is normal and does not affect us! »

The young man invites his subscribers to “ go outside and read books to reconnect with real life. Finally, he concludes by saying that he will be ” back very soon “.

