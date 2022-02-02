Broken walls and broken doors in the medical ward

At the San Martino hospital the problems do not concern only the shortage of staff The report of a patient and the union for the conditions of the rooms

ORISTANO. The walls of the rooms peeling, if not with large holes, due to the accidental breaking through of the plasterboard. The battered doors. “Come and see how my father was kept,” is the invocation of a reader who has just had to deal with the problems in the hospital. The report, related to photos that speak for themselves, comes from the daughter of an elderly person who in recent weeks was hospitalized in the Medicine ward. This confirms that the department does not only suffer from the very serious shortage of personnel: it also has the problem of lack of maintenance.

The photos document an inadmissible neglect for a hospital, among other things, of relatively recent construction. Angela Dessì, provincial secretary of the Nursind nursing union, confirms: “Unfortunately, maintenance is neglected in many parts of the building. Lately, the problem has gotten worse. The interventions are made only if the failures are macroscopic, for the rest, it is left as it is ». The trade unionist adds: “The lack of maintenance is just one of the many problems with which the patients but also us who work there have to deal with: here there is even a lack of drugs and aids, such as the syringes that are supplied to us with a dropper, certainly in less quantity than the needs “.

It is not the first time that the Nursind union has denounced the shortcomings of San Martino Medicine. When, in recent days, also due to the need to transfer patients admitted to the Delogu in Ghilarza in order to set up the covid ward, the overcrowding of the ward was such as to force “parking” patients on stretchers even in the corridors, as well as expressly asking that the leaders of the ASL verified the situation, through the lawyer Roberto Peara, presented a letter exposed to the Oristano prosecutor.

“Without any respect for privacy, in absolute discomfort and discomfort, patients sleep, eat and receive hygienic care on a stretcher, have no toilets or furniture in which to store personal effects, but even more serious and unacceptable, they have no disposition of oxygen or aspiration dispensers or call bells “, wrote the Nursind union which talks about risks for patients:” Mostly the elderly, vulnerable, with physical or cognitive disabilities are constantly at risk of falling from stretchers, while surveillance is particularly difficult, given the high number of patients in relation to the small number of staff on shift, burdened by very high workloads ».

Angela Dessì speaks of a very difficult situation for the staff. She says she wants to be optimistic: “The problems have been dragging on for years. The pandemic had the effect of highlighting them. There is now a new general manager. I hope that he will take the necessary steps to find lasting solutions ».