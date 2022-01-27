Bronchial asthma: symptoms, causes and tests

Low temperatures and cold can stimulate the onset of asthma attacks. In particular, bronchial asthma is a disease characterized by a chronic inflammation of the airways which causes difficulty or shortness of breath, coughing, whistling or wheezing and a tightness in the chest.

Bronchial asthma, what it is and the tests to do

There may be intermittent phases, which experts define as intercritical, of well-being, but let us return to the concept of chronic disease. Even though there are phases of feeling good, the disease continues to be present as inflammation. Therefore, specialists recommend that you always follow the treatments.

To find out about asthma, in addition to the symptoms, the doctor may request an evaluation if there is an obstacle to the passage of air through the bronchi. This can be measured through the spirometer, a very simple instrument, or with peak expiratory flow meters.

Bronchial asthma, symptoms

Symptoms they can vary both in intensity and in time. And some may be present in some patients and not in others: wheezing, wheezing, generally dry cough, feeling short of breath.

As for the mechanisms of asthma, it must be said that there are certainly allergic bases, which explains the familial origin of the disorder. It should also be taken into account that children’s asthma does not persist into adulthood, just as it can appear in adulthood or in the elderly.

Bronchial asthma, triggering causes

Coming to the elements that can trigger the crisis, training and cold can aggravate asthma or cause a crisis, so much so that we speak of exertional or cold asthma. Be careful though physical activity it is encouraged in these people, also because if you are under treatment you can effectively prevent any manifestations.

For the rest, the communes viral inflammations of the respiratory system can be one of the most frequent causes of triggering of the seizures and then obviously allergy. We must therefore be careful of pollen, dust, pet hair.

“Daily Health Pills” is the podcast series by DiLei TakeCare, curated by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, care and good habits.