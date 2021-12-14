Bronchiolitis, flu and children, how to deal with seasonal viruses

The glass can be seen half full, considering that in recent days the spread of the seasonal flu virus seems to have stabilized with a drop in infections among young children, who in any case remain the most affected group. But for those who do not look at it with optimism, therein any case, the incidence of influenza appears to be much higher than last year and, as if that weren’t enough, there are other respiratory viruses, such as those that cause bronchiolitis. In short, viruses circulate, regardless of sars-CoV-2. And you need to know them to better face them, protecting the children.

The respiratory syncytial virus

When we talk about flu, we generally tend to include the effects of other viruses in this term as well. one of these, which circulates regularly in the cold season and therefore should not be considered a novelty this year, is the respiratory syncytial virus. It mainly affects children under one year of age and presents with coughs and colds. Why shouldn’t it be underestimated? Because in some cases it can evolve into bronchiolitis, an acute inflammation of the bronchi and bronchioles that can cause obstruction of the airways with the possible appearance of breathing difficulties, and in some cases lead to pneumonia. In most cases the infection resolves spontaneously in just under two weeks and without consequences, but if contracted in the first weeks of life and usually under three months, the disease can require hospitalization and oxygen therapy and be potentially risky. Hence the alarm and fear of many parents for the circulation that sees, in these days, a peak of admissions in pediatric wards and in intensive care of newborns and very young children affected by bronchiolitis and pneumonia caused by the respiratory syncytial virus . The difference this year is that the virus typically causes its outbreaks between mid-December and late January. while this year came early and in more violent form, certainly complicit in the containment measures of Covid adopted last year, which had blocked its spread. “Having been forced to stay indoors a lot, children have had a lower chance of exposure to viral infections over the past year and this has made their immune systems more vulnerable. This explains the increase in cases not only of Covid and influenza, but also of respiratory syncytial virus in this age group “- explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, Scientific Director of the Influenza Observatory, Virologist, Researcher of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and Health Director of IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute. However, we must not be alarmed, even if it is necessary to keep our guard up and not underestimate the appearance of the first symptoms. By catching the signals in time and with a prompt pediatric intervention, it is possible to avoid hospitalization, which would be necessary in case of worsening of breathing. To date, a vaccine for this virus is not available, which is why prevention remains fundamental: the experts invite the parents themselves to be more cautious than in the past, I recommend avoiding that children frequent crowded places, which can facilitate the infection, and enter in contact with people who have respiratory symptoms, even if they are adults. This is because, in adults, the syncytial virus is responsible for simple colds that invece in small and very small they can evolve precisely in even severe respiratory situations. The first protection however passes from primary hygiene, with the same precautions we learned with Covid: use of masks, if possible even for the little ones, distance and frequent washing and hand hygiene “.

Protecting yourself for the flu helps

In short, let’s be careful. And remember that there are many parainfluenza viruses and for them there is no possibility of vaccination prevention. But this is there for children when it comes to the flu. Epidemiological data on the spread of influenza infection indicate a rapidly growing trend of the influenza epidemic among children under the age of 4 and cases of Covid in children are also on the rise. Therefore, there is a risk that the epidemiological trend of bronchiolitis, Covid-19 and influenza could undermine the assistance capacity of the pediatric health network, already in serious difficulty due to the indirect consequences linked to the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic in the population. adult. That is why experts, in addition to prevention, also recommend vaccinating children against the flu.