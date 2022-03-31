Bronco as Giant of America was really a failure: Lupe Esparza

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 30.03.2022 18:55:51





The Bronco vocalist Jose Guadalupe Esparzabetter known as Lupe, was sincere in pointing out that his reunion in the musical group as Giant of America it was a failure.

“Really, that was like a pothole, a stagnation. Chihuahua. It pains me to have to say it, but I feel that the return of El Gigante de América was really a failurebecause we had to work hard again, we had to start from scratch and obviously one thinks that what you have already done was enough, and sometimes it is hard for you to propose things, work, be current, with this case we do it, “he said Lupe to El Chismorreo.

Bronco was very successful, but by saying goodbye to the stage and returning after a while, the situation of the group was no longer the same.

Lupe and other colleagues believed that Bronco’s popularity would be enough to maintain its validity with the public.

“We thought that El Gigante de América was enough and I realized that it was not. So that stage, that return of The Giant of America, was not what everyone expected it to beincluding our representatives, including us musicians too, who thought it was not just magic because we were Bronco, “he added.

​