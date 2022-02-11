bronze for Ghiotto in 10,000 speed skating

A beautiful race that of the Vicenza, who climbs on the podium together with Van der Poel and Roest

Big business for Davide Ghiottowhich wins the medal of bronze in the 10,000 meters in speed skating, valid test for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. 12.45.98 the time recorded by the specialist on long-distance speed skating. Despite the last few laps of suffering, the Vicenza-born climbs on the podium. The race is won by the Swede Nils Van der Poel (world record); silver for the Dutch Patrick Roest.

Thanks to a moving Davide Ghiotto, Italy wins the second medal in speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Spectacular race that played by the Vicenza. The fear for those last two laps had not allowed him to overtake the Dutchman Patrick Roest (silver) that had remained behind for 8,500 meters. His was a judicious but also courageous race because he didn’t wait: he started very strong and managed to keep his energy for a great final. Result: an excellent third place, with a time of 12: 45.98.

Both the Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen and the Belgian Bart Swings were very far away in the last heat disputed, at the end of which the official bronze for Ghiotto. The blue is also good Michele Malfatti who finished his race in ninth place, leaving behind important opponents. Great performance for the Swede Van der Poelgold with the world record retouched, trimming very heavy gaps to all rivals.