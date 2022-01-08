Bronze Lollobrigida even in the 1500s! Poker d’or in the Netherlands. Disappoint Ghiotto – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE CHRONICLE OF THE PODIUM BY FRANCESCA LOLLOBRIGIDA

THE SUMMARY OF TODAY’S RACES

17.37: Our live ends here. The appointment is for tomorrow at 14.05 for the last day of competitions in which another six medals will be awarded with Italy that will be able to take new satisfactions. Thanks for joining us and good evening!

17.35: The third medal for Italy arrives in the continental review of Heerenveen and bears the signature of Francesca Lollobrigida. third in 1500. The day is not reserved for other satisfactions to Italy. Seventh place for a Ghiotto below expectations in the 5000 and fifth place for Italy in the Sprint Team

17.34: This is the final ranking of the 1500 women:

1 Antoinette de Jong NED 1: 53.812

2 Ireen Wüst NED 1: 54.083 +0.27

3 Francesca Lollobrigida ITA 1: 54.505 +0.69

4 Marijke Groenewoud NED 1: 54.788 +0.97

5 Ragne Wiklund NOR 1: 54.855 +1.04

6 Evgeniia Lalenkova RUS 1: 55.231 +1.41

7 Elizaveta Golubeva RUS 1: 55.636 +1.82

8 Ekaterina Sloeva BLR 1: 57.589 +3.77

9 Ellia Smeding GBR 1: 59.236 +5.42

10 Anastasiia Grigoreva RUS 1: 59.511 +5.69

17.31: It’s still bronze for Francesca Lollobrigida! She is not far from the two hosts who still manage to stay in front of her but on the last lap she was the best! Gold for De Jong in 1’53 “812, silver for Wust in 1’54” 083

17.29: Time of 1’54 “505 for Lollobrigida, first at the moment, fifth the Russian Golubeva with 1’55” 656. Now the two Dutch to close the race: De Jong and Wust

17.28: IT’S PODIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ITALIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!! WHAT A FINAL OF LOLLOBRIGIDA THAT GOES TO TAKE THE FIRST PLACE WITH 27 CENTS ADVANTAGE ON GROENWOUD!

17.27: Halfway through the race Lollobrigida 1 ″ from the Dutch

17.25: A great final to the Norwegian Wiklund is not enough to take the lead. Second place for her with 1’54 “855, third place for the Russian Lalenkova with 1’55” 231. Now Francesca Lollobrigida and the Russian Golubeva

17.22: devastating Holland! Groenwoud takes the lead with a wide margin, setting a time of 1’54 “78, third place for the British Smeding with 1’59” 236. Now the Russian Lalenkova against the Norwegian Wiklund, then it will be up to Lollobrigida

17.19: Slow battery. The Norwegian Haugen is in fifth position with a time of 2’00 ″ 449, the Swiss McGregor seventh with 2’01 ″ 167. Now the Dutch Groenwoud and the British Smeding

17.16: Beautiful performance of the Belarusian Sloeva who passes to lead and with a margin with a time of 1’57 “589. Third place for the German Behlau with 1’59 ″ 512. Now the Swiss McGregor and the Norwegian Haugen

17.12: The Russian Grigoreva goes to the top of the standings, suffering in the final with 1’59 “510. Third provisional place for the German Uhrig with 2’00 ″ 812. Now the German Behlau and the Belarusian Sloeva

17.10: The Russian Grigoreva and the German Uhrig are now on the track

17.09: Great final of the Norwegian Bohm who goes to the lead with a time of 2’00 ″ 384 which is also a personal best. Third place for the Czech Kursova with 2’01 ″ 656

17.06: Czech Kursova and Norwegian Bohm at the start

05.05: The German Scholz goes to the top of the ranking with 2’01 ″ 338, second place for the Polish Kaczmarek with 2’03 ″ 203

17.02: 2’05 ″ 66 the time of the Czech Antosova in the first heat. At the start in the second the German Scholz and the Polish Kaczmarek

16.58: The last race of the day, the 1500 women, kicks off. Francesca Lollobrigida will start in the third last heat. In the first the Czech Antosova

16.44: Gold for Holland, the third of the day, with Roest. Silver again for Holland with Bergsma and bronze for Norway with Engebraten. Blue Ghiotto seventh, Malfatti 12th, Giovannini 13th

16.43: It’s gold for the Dutch Roest! He wins the race with 6’11 ″ 544. The Russian Rumyantsev closes in eighth place with 6’18 ″ 506

16.37: Dutch Roest and Russian Rumyantsev start in the last series

16.36: Very fast battery with the Dutch Bergsma who takes the lead! 6’13 ″ 473 for the host and third place for the Belgian Swings with 6’15 ″ 066

16.29: Now the Dutch Bergsma and the Belgian Swings

16.28: The blue Ghiotto collapses in the final and closes in fourth place with a delay of 4 ″ 65. Time of 6’18 “327 for the Italian, Zkharov closes with 6’22” 386 and is sixth

16.26: Ghiotto’s disadvantage increases in the final. It is unlikely that the blue will be able to enter the medals area

16.25: At 2600 Ghiotto has 77 hundredths of a delay on the tread. he has to shift gears to take the lead

16.23: Ghiotto at km 1400 is 28 cents late

16.21: It is the most awaited moment for Italy with Davide Ghiotto who will deal with the Russian Zakharov

16.20: The Norwegian Pedersen closes in fourth place with 6’20 ″ 99. Good final for the Italian Giovannini who is seventh with 6’24 ″ 281 behind Malfatti

16.19: The two athletes in the race progressively lose from the first ones

4.15pm: Pedersen ahead with 8 laps to go. Giovannini 3 ″ 07 from the lead

16.14: Parties

16.02: Italy again in the fifth battery with Andrea Giovannini alongside the Norwegian Pedersen after the refit of the ice

16.01: The blue Malfatti progressively loses his polish, however he wins the battery with 6’24 ″ 16 which earns him the fifth position. The Swiss Wenger closes in 6’33 ″ 26

15.58: Delay of 4 ″ 75 for Malfatti when there are 2000 meters to the finish

15.56: At 1600 meters Malfatti has a delay of 1 ″ 23 from Engebraten

15.54: It’s time for Italy with Michele Malfatti who is in the fourth battery with the Swiss Wenger

15.53: The Russian Trofimov holds up well in the final and manages to overtake Kramer and settles in second place with 6’17 ″ 244. Fourth place for the German Rijhnen with 6’23 ″ 301

15.49: Trofimov third in the middle of the race, Rijhnen further back

15.46: The Russian Trofimov and the German Rijhnen start in the third battery

15.44: The Norwegian Engebraten takes the lead with a considerable advantage over Kramer: 4 ″ 44 for a time of 6’13 ″ 674. The Swedish Ekensskar is fourth with 7’05 ″ 366

15.41: At 2600 meters Engebraten has an advantage of 81 cents over Kramer

15.38: The Norwegian Engebraten and the Swedish Ekensskar at the start in the second series

15.36: Sven Kramer wins the first battery of the 5000 with a time of 6’18 ″ 11 which becomes the first reference. The German Petzold is clearly behind, finishing in 6’37 ″ 290

15.32: 1’46 “96 for Kramer at 1400 meters, behind Petzold

15.29: Immediately the legend Sven Kramer on the track in the first battery with the German Petzold

15.27: Everything is ready for the resumption of the races. It is time for the eight heats of the 5000 meters men. Three blues at the start, Michele Malfatti in the fourth, Andrea Giovannini and Davide Ghiotto, aiming high, in the fifth

3.15 pm At 3.28 pm the men’s 5000 meters with Michele Malfatti, Andrea Giovannini and Davide Ghiotto.

15.10 In the women’s 500 meters gold to the Dutch Femke Kok, first in 37.325, silver to the Russian Angelina Golikova, second in 37.433 (+0.10), third the other Russian Daria Kachanova, third in 37.593 (+0.26).

15.00 We now move on to the women’s 500 meters: no blue entered among the 18 athletes at the start.

14.50 This is the final classification of the men’s sprint team: gold to the Netherlands (Scheperkamp, ​​Verbij, Snel) in 1: 19.712, silver to Norway (Magnussen, Rukke, Lorentzen) in 1: 19.830 (+0.11), bronze to Poland (Kania , Zurek, Michalski) in 1: 20.541 (+0.82). Fourth Germany (Ihle, Dufter, Klein) in 1: 20.724 (+1.01), fifth Italy (Rosanelli, Nenzi, Bosa) in 1: 21.109 (+1.39), sixth Belarus (Neumiarzhytski, Chaban, Golovatsiuk) in 1: 21.584 (+1.87).

14.42 Norway second in 1’19 “83, Poland third in 1’20” 53.

14.37 Italy third with 1’21 ″ 10, Belarus fourth in 1’21 ″ 58.

14.32 Netherlands at 1’19 “71, Germany at 1’20” 72.

14.30 The men’s sprint team begins with the challenge between the Netherlands and Germany.

14.20 Spotlights on Ghiotto, able to get on the podium in two circumstances in this specialty and second in the last appearance in Calgary (Canada). A race that will not see world record holder Nils van der Poel at the start, but the Dutch roster is top-level and therefore hitting the top-3 will be complex. To close the program Francesca Lollobrigida will propose herself again for the 1500 meters, after having obtained the bronze in the 3000 meters. Also in this case the spotlights are on the landlords, in particular for the presence of the eternal Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong.

14.10 We start with the Men’s Sprint Team where the Italian trio will want to play their cards better even if aiming for the podium will not be easy. Following the 500 meters women without blue and the 5000 meters men where the tricolor presence is of quality. Three blues at the start, namely Michele Malfatti, Andrea Giovannini and Davide Ghiotto, who yesterday obtained the bronze in Team Pursuit.

14.00 Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE on the second day of the 2022 European Speed ​​Skating Championships in Heerenveen (Netherlands). On the Dutch ice ring we will witness a day-2 in which our standard bearers will want to stand out.

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE on the second day of the 2022 European Speed ​​Skating Championships in Heerenveen (Netherlands). On the Dutch ice ring we will witness a day-2 in which our standard bearers will want to stand out.

We start at the Men’s Sprint Team where the Italian trio will want to play their cards better even if aiming for the podium will not be easy. Following the 500 meters women without blue and the 5000 meters men where the tricolor and quality presence. Three blues at the start, that is Michele Malfatti, Andrea Giovannini and Davide Ghiotto. Skaters who got the bronze in Team Pursuit yesterday.

Spotlights on Ghiotto, able to get on the podium in two circumstances in this specialty and second in his last appearance in Calgary (Canada). A race that will not see world record holder Nils van der Poel at the start, but the Dutch roster is top-level and therefore hitting the top-3 will be complex.

To close the program Francesca Lollobrigida will re-propose the 1500 meters, after having obtained the bronze in the 3000 meters. Also in this case the spotlights are on the landlord, in particular for the presence of the eternal Ireen Wust and of Antoinette de Jong.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE on the second day of the 2022 European Speed ​​Skating Championships in Heerenveen (Netherlands): news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 14.00. Have fun!

Photo: FISG press release