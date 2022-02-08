bronze only touched in the parallel giant of the snowboard for Fischnaller

The 41-year-old native of Bressanone is defeated by the Russian Wild in the ‘final’, after also losing the semifinal to Karl: “It wasn’t my track”

Roland Fischnaller fails to win the Olympic medal in parallel giant slalom of snowboarding on the occasion of the Winter Games in Beijing 2022. No first time, therefore, of the South Tyrolean in his career, at the sixth attempt at an Olympics and at the age of 41. Excellent, however, the performance of Fischnaller, who in the semifinals surrendered to his long-time rival, Benjamin Karl, before folding in the final for third place against the Russian Victor Wild.

After winning World Championships and World Cups, veteran Roland Fischnaller fails to grab the coveted Olympic snowboard medal he had been chasing for a lifetime. At 41, she would surely have been the icing on the cake of his career. Although in truth the Azzurri did not start as favorites, all playing the role of outsiders, Captain Fisch still does not get on that podium after six participations in a winter Olympics. From Salt Lake City 2002 to Pyeongchang 2018 he was ranked 19th, 13th, 18th, 18th and 7th respectively, again in parallel giant slalom. Today he would have deserved at least third position; and instead he has to be satisfied with the very bitter fourth place. The path in the elimination draw of the South Tyrolean saw him beat Slovenian Zan Kosir in the round of 16 and Austrian Andreas Prommegger (his same age as him) in the quarterfinals. Then, the semifinal against Benjamin Karl: here Fischnaller comes out in the last gates, with the Austrian (great rival ever) who was still slightly ahead. The blue born in 1980 tries not to be discouraged in view of the final for third place, but there is nothing to be done: Fischnaller has the advantage, then begins to make mistakes, up to the last door. Wooden medal; the bronze goes to the Russian Victor Wild.

“IT WASN’T MY TRACK, BUT NEXT YEAR IT WILL BE THERE”

“Today I was quite fit but it wasn’t my track. I tried it, I worked hard: being still with the top at forty-two is a good thing but it doesn’t help to dispose of the disappointment. I missed the last two heats, not I know why I went too straight where I normally don’t do this. These are the emotions of the Olympics and, as already said by a blue colleague of mine (Sofia Goggia ed), if this is God’s plan I can only open my arms “. This was stated by Roland Fischnaller, fourth at the foot of the podium in Beijing 2022 after losing the final of the parallel snowboard giant. “Now I’m going home to my wife and children, then it’s back to competing in the World Cup and at the end of May I will be on the Stelvio to try the new board – he added -. I will certainly be on track next season”.

IN THE WOMEN RACE ESTER LEDECKA WINS

As for the women’s competition of the same discipline, the Czech one Ester Ledecka confirms Olympic champion. It is probably one of the most discounted golds of the entire Olympics. The fact is that the alpine skier and snowboarder is confirmed for the second consecutive edition, after having always won the parallel slalom already four years ago in Pyeongchang. The Austrian Daniela Ulbing gave everything in the final, but she left the stage in the last part, opening the doors of triumph to Ledecka.