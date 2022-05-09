Brook Dane: “It’s a good time for technology, the correction has been very severe” | Funds and Plans

Book Dane (Boston, 1967) is one of the three managers of the Goldman Sachs Global Future Technology fund, an investment strategy that has attracted almost 5,000 million euros in its two years of existence. The birth of this vehicle has coincided with a very delicate moment for the technology sector and, in fact, the Dane fund has fallen by 34% in the year. Still, the manager argues that rarely has there been such an attractive entry point for investing in some of the companies that will define the world of tomorrow.

Is now a good time to invest in technology?

I firmly believe yes. The corrections that the sector has suffered are already very severe. Something similar had not been seen since the bursting of the dotcom bubble in 2000 and the crisis of 2008. But now we are in a very different moment from those two. On this occasion, the great trigger has been the rise in interest rates. But we see that there are still very solid technology companies, with a great capacity to generate positive cash flows.

What is the specific focus of the fund?

We invest both in North American companies, as well as European or emerging countries. The limit is that they are companies with less than 100,000 million dollars of market capitalization. Most investors are overinvested in the big tech giants, especially because of their heavy weight in stock indices. But what we see is that technological innovation is becoming more global and more democratized.

What kind of companies are they looking for?

Companies that operate in very disruptive sectors. In addition, we have a very demanding valuation discipline. Only 9% of our portfolio are companies that have not yet entered profits.

Was the timing of the fund’s launch the right one?

It is true that we have had to start at a very difficult market time, but it has also allowed us to buy excellent companies at very low prices. At this time, the prospects for revaluation of the technology sector are very high. Our portfolio companies have proven to have very resilient balance sheets, so we believe they will perform well. The future of technology continues to be very good, but especially in this range of medium-sized companies and from around the world

In which subsectors are they most invested?

We include about 60 companies, in which we have high conviction. We see very good opportunities in cybersecurity, enterprise software and semiconductors. They are our three great areas.

Is the war in Ukraine going to cause spending on cybersecurity to skyrocket?

Cybersecurity is increasingly critical, both for governments and for companies and individuals. It is true that a war context is going to increase the demand for cybersecurity solutions.

What are the trends in this field?

The rise of data storage in the cloud changes security paradigms to defend information. Now the big risk is access to those big data storage centers. How these accesses to the cloud occur must be protected a lot. The other clear trend in the sector is identity protection, to prevent impersonation.

Here in Spain, we have recently learned that the cell phone of the President of the Government has been hacked…

Yes, with Pegasus technology, of Israeli origin. Cyber ​​threats are growing exponentially. No one is safe. It is very difficult to protect against an infiltration of a program like Pegasus. But it is possible to establish firewalls and that if a mobile is hacked, access to certain more sensitive security areas is not allowed. What is clear is that the bad guys innovate very fast, and you have to keep up with them. It’s always a game of cat and mouse.

Is the semiconductor sector also very disruptive?

Yes, totally. The entire universe of technology and innovation depends on the production of semiconductors: mobile phones, cloud storage, artificial intelligence… What we are looking for in this field are companies that can control their own margins. It is important to know them very thoroughly. We are also looking for firms that are going to be the leaders of innovation. For example, in chips for electric cars.

What other parts of this industry are you interested in?

Those dedicated to manufacturing components for the semiconductor industry. We see that there is going to be a trend towards the renationalization of semiconductor production, which until now has been very localized in countries like Taiwan. We are going to see it both in Europe and in the United States. New plants are going to be built, so component manufacturers will benefit. There is a very attractive opportunity for this part of the industry in the next 5-10 years, with good sales and margins.

What is the investment universe?

There are some 15,000 companies, from all over the world. We have full freedom to buy shares of companies from anywhere. 45% of the fund are companies from China, Europe, Japan… It is a broad, deep, and very changeable inverse. The hard part is choosing the top 60.

How do you find investment ideas?

We are three fund managers. Two of us are in New York and the other is in Hong Kong and has been investing in Chinese technology companies for more than 12 years. Investment decisions are consensual. Between the three of us we are looking for ideas all over the world, with the support of Goldman Sachs Stock Market analysts, who are all over the world. It works very well. We also go to technology forums. In addition, we know the management teams very well. Some of us have been following them for 15 years. We are very concerned that managers are very capable.

Do they invest in crypto assets?

No. We have analyzed a lot the potential of the blockchain. We believe that it is a disruptive technology, but we have not found any public company dedicated to this that is attractive to us.