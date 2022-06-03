Brooke Shields doesn’t let her daughters pluck their fine eyebrows for this reason

The thin eyebrows are returning in 2022, but the daughters of Brooke Shields they will not join the trend.

Before Cara Delevingne’s name became synonymous with beautiful thick eyebrowsShields was the queen of the bushy eyebrows and bushy during the ’80s. This legacy has led to a strict beauty rule for the Shields’ teenage daughters, Rowan, 18, and Grier Henchy, 16.’I won’t let them touch their eyebrows, Not at all. Any. Don’t follow a trend, don’t do anything until you’re out of my house,’ he told People in a new interview. ‘So if they do something, they’ll be on their own and they’ll regret it.’

In addition to passing on unparalleled beauty advice –seriously, you will regret having plucked eyebrows to oblivion-, Brooke Shields she has an entire wardrobe of fashion pieces and historical bags on file for her daughters.

‘They use my clothes a lot. So every time they wear something of mine, it’s a validation for me,’ said Shields while attending the presentation of Fashionphile’s latest Authentication Center and Showroom in New York. ‘So what [Rowan] choose are my bags, belts and functional things, but [Grier] not looking for that, only fashion’.

Brooke Shields and her iconic eyebrows in 1983 Ron Galella/Getty Images

That’s not to say the girls don’t have their own personal styles: “It has to be their idea, because if I try to force things on them, they quickly reject me,” she said. Rowan, who was also at the event, replied: ‘We don’t want to wear it.’

In fact, the inspiration goes both ways: “There is a certain … feeling of youth that has helped me, not to be younger, but to enjoy a freshness of it,” Shields told People. ‘For years and years and years, I dressed like a person from the Upper East Side…because I was hosting the show Today, and I was doing all these events and that was the protocol, that was the uniform. And I look in my closet and I think: That’s not me‘.

Who better to help perfect her style for the 2020s than her own daughters? ‘I put something in [mi carrito online] or just ask for something,’ Rowan said. ‘And suddenly she says: oh i like that, and he has one three days later’. Honestly, who wouldn’t want to team up with Brooke Shields?

Article originally published by Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.