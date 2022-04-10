Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz get married in Miami in an exclusive Jewish rite | People

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, upon arrival at the Met gala, in September 2021. Anthony Behar (Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Cordon Press)

This will be the year of weddings. The United States is experiencing the biggest boom in 40 years in 2022 because many unions are taking place that the pandemic forced to postpone. This Saturday one of the most anticipated dates was held in Miami: the union between Brooklyn Beckham and the actress from transformers Nicola Peltz. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has married the heiress of billionaire financier Nelson Peltz in a ceremony with 300 guests packed with celebrities such as the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, the English chef Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and the designer Rachel Zoe.

The 23-year-old Beckham’s worst fear did not come true. A few days ago, the chef and ex-soccer player confessed his terror of fashion before the possibility of to be left alone at the altar if his fiancée changed his mind at the last minute. “I would definitely cry,” she told the magazine. This was not necessary. It took Peltz, four years older than the groom, only 15 minutes after the start of the ceremony to join her fiancé under a chuppah, a Jewish wedding canopy, decorated with plants and flowers. Half an hour later, they were married. Nicola and Brooklyn sealed their union with a six-second kiss in front of their guests.

The party was held in three different tents set up in Montsorrel, the Peltz’s exclusive residence in Palm Beach, a mansion worth more than 120 million dollars. The ceremony had caused very high expectations. The families spent some four million dollars on the ceremony, including more than $130,000 on the exclusive dress that Valentino made for the bride and whose manufacture was personally supervised by Pierpaolo Piccioli, who heads the house for six years.

It was a Jewish ceremony officiated by a rabbi. This despite having been celebrated on Shabbat. Neither of the couple professes this religion, but it was a nod to Nicola’s ancestors. Brooklyn wore a yarmulke on her head, a symbol of humility before God, and broke a glass goblet with his heel, as tradition dictates. Her godparents were her brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17. Nicola’s maternal grandmother, 93, has been her godmother of honor. David Beckham, like the rest of the invited men, wore an elegant classic tuxedo. Victoria Beckham, 47, a silky gray dress with lace details.

The Beckham’s fortune is around 300 million dollars. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star’s wealth has been overshadowed by Nelson Petz. The founder of the Trian investment fund, which has shares in companies such as DuPont and Mondelez, is worth around 1.6 billion dollars, according to Forbes. Nicola, daughter of model Claudia Heffner, is one of eight children.

The food was provided by Thierry Isambert, the chef of the most exclusive catering service in Miami. Music has also had a great role in the evening. It could not be otherwise at the wedding of one of the members of the Spice Girls. Rumors had it that the group, one of the biggest pop sensations to come out of England in the ’90s, was going to reunite at the event. Victoria sent invitations to all her classmates, who recently celebrated 25 years since the publication of her first album. However, only Mel B and Melanie C attended.

Elton John, the godfather of Brooklyn, missed the big event because he was on tour. Other celebrity guests included supermodels Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bündchen, along with her husband, legendary NFL athlete Tom Brady. The singers Marc Anthony and Becky G as well as the actress from Fast and Furious, Jordana Brewster, were captured by paparazzi at the event. Nicole Richie, Instagram celebrity and daughter of singer Lionel Richie was also on the guest list, as was Rocco Ritchie, son of Madonna and film director Guy Ritchie.

The couple have known each other for years, but he dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz, famous for kick-ass, and she had as a partner Anwar Hadid, Gigi’s brother and beautiful. Everything changed at a Halloween party in 2019 in which they coincided. The bonds began to grow stronger. In January 2020, the couple took to Instagram, where she has 2.2 million followers and he has 13.4 million, to confirm that they were a couple. The request for a hand came with the summer. The cook said on her favorite social network that he had asked her “her soul mate” the big question while they were at her house in New York. “I am the luckiest man in the world”, he wrote after receiving the yes.

The link became even closer with the pandemic. Both moved in together and passed the health emergency with winks of complicity. When Nicola turned 26, Brooklyn celebrated her by tattooing on her arm the name of the paternal grandmother of her fiancée, one of the most important women in her life. This is the fourth tattoo inspired by her girlfriend: she has her name marked in ink, her eyes, a rosary from her mother-in-law and a fragment of a love letter. In March of last year, she Nicola revealed that she had had everyone’s wisdom teeth turned into ornaments decorated with gold chains. Before joining at the altar, the couple signed an agreement to marry separate property. So much love has not overshadowed reason.