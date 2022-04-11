Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in Palm Beach and the celebration lasted days

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, got married. This was confirmed this Sunday by the magazine folks, who reported that The young couple tied the knot Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, at the 15,000-square-foot beach house. of the family of the model and actress, which also has an impressive view of the sea.

The celebration had begun hours before, more precisely on Friday, when the bride and groom received the guests to enjoy some cocktails at a reception in pure luxury, in tents decorated with bouquets of orchids.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married (Theo Wargo/)

As reported by a source close to the couple, both read their vows in front of a rabbi and more than 600 guests in a “short but sweet” ceremony held by the Jewish rite for which Nicola wore a Valentino design.

Among those guests were Brooklyn’s parents, Victoria and David Beckham; her brothers, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10, and Nicola’s family: billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, with the rest of their seven children, such as athlete Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz.

As it had transpired days ago, Serena and Venus Williams were also in the game, as were the actress Jordana Brewster, the famous chef Gordon Ramsay, the actress and producer Eva Longoria, the former Spice Girl, Mel C and Marc Anthony, the singer chosen to offer a short concert in tribute to the bride and groom.

“We have an incredible weekend ahead of us. We love you, Brooklyn and Nicola. Many kisses from Miami ”, Victoria had written on her Instagram account, in a publication in which she shared photos of her husband and her children.

The strict prenuptial agreement

Last week it was reported that young people signed a prenuptial agreement who was described as “epic”.

The portal responsible for providing the details was The Daily Mail: “It is understood that Brooklyn Beckham signed a prenuptial agreement with his future wife, Nicola Peltz. The $500 million fortune of Brooklyn parents David and Victoria is dwarfed by the estimated $1.5 billion wealth of Miss Peltz’s financier father, Nelson. News of the prenuptial agreement comes as preparations for the ceremony and for the the almost four million dollar party on Saturday, April 9 at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in July 2020. “Two weeks ago I proposed to my soul mate and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best father one day. I love you baby ”, Brooklyn had written on her Instagram account on that special date. In the same post, Nicola wrote: “I am so lucky to be able to call you Own”. Likewise, the actress, who participated in productions such as Bates Motel Y transformers: age of extinction, He posted the same photo as his partner on his profile. “I’m in a relationship with my best friend and that makes me so happy,” said an enamored Peltz.

David and Victoria Beckham’s reaction

David and Victoria Beckham on a trip to Puglia, Italy, where they enjoyed a vacation with their children and with the fiancée from Brooklyn, the young Nicola Peltz (GROSBY GROUP/)

Learning of the engagement, Brooklyn’s parents were quick to speak out. “The most exciting news! We couldn’t be happier that Brooklyn and Nicola are getting married! We wish you love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much,” Victoria Beckham had written when her son made the announcement. Both she and David gave the young couple a great first wedding gift: a lavish house in London so that the couple, who live in the United States, have a home available when they travel to the English capital.

The wedding that wasn’t

Brooklyn and Nicola, when the rumor of a marriage that was not had spread (Instagram /)

In August 2020, the rumor had gained strength that the couple had secretly married. The versions arose when Peltz shared in his Instagram Stories an image of the hands of both, in which the young man with a golden ring on the ring finger was seen. Within minutes, Nicola uploaded another photo, but from her vacation, without alluding to a possible wedding.