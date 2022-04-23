Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: How did Brooklyn propose to Nicola? All the details about the wedding and their love story

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will tie the knot on Saturday (April 9) in a lavish, star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

The son of soccer player David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, 23, proposed to the 27-year-old heiress and actor Peltz in 2020, after nine months of dating.

Their wedding, which was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic, is believed to have cost families more than ₤3 million ($3.9 million) and will include a Valentino wedding dress for the bride and a detailed agreement. prenuptial Here is everything you need to know.

How did you meet?

The couple met in 2017, but didn’t start dating until two years later after seeing each other at a Halloween party. Previously, Beckham had dated actress Chloë Grace Moretz and Peltz had a relationship with model Anwar Hadid, brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

After starting dating in 2019, the couple quarantined together due to the pandemic and announced their engagement on Instagram on July 11, 2020.

In its postBeckham wrote: “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best dad one day”; and in his postPeltz responded, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift.”

How did you propose?

The proposal took place at Peltz’s house in New York, surrounded by candles, flowers and his entire family of seven siblings and their parents, the American billionaire and businessman, Nelson Peltz, and former model Claudia Heffner.

His diamond engagement ring is believed to have cost an astronomical £350,000 ($457,000), and Beckham has also confessed his love for his fiancée through various tattoos, including one of his eyes.

The couple have been described as “inseparable” since they hooked up at a party in 2019 (Rex Features)

Where will the wedding be?

The wedding will take place at the Peltz family’s oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, which is reportedly valued at ₤76 million ($99 million) and has 44,000 square feet.

Who will be there?

The celebrity-studded guest list includes Spice Girl Mel B, chef Gordon Ramsay, supermodel Gigi Hadid and socialist Nicole Richie, as well as their famous families.

It has even been rumored that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could attend due to their friendship with the Beckhams. Brooklyn godfather Elton John will not be in attendance due to scheduling conflicts with his US tour and rapper Snoop Dogg is rumored to perform.

What will Peltz wear?

Although there is speculation that Victoria Beckham will design the dress, the bride-to-be will wear a dress (or several) designed by Valentino, under the supervision of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Brookyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, will attend along with other celebrities (Getty Images)

He says that he even traveled to Rome, Italy, to participate in the design process. In an interview with CR Fashion Book, recounted: “The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric.” The dress is believed to have cost more than ₤100,000 (US$131,000).

Did they sign a prenuptial agreement?

The couple is said to have signed a lengthy prenuptial agreement the week before the wedding, intended to protect the fortunes of both families. The Beckhams are believed to be worth at least ₤380 million ($497 million) and Peltz’s father, Nelson Peltz, is believed to be worth an estimated ₤1.3 billion ($1.7 billion).

A source told the Daily Mail: “It is understandable that Nicola and Brooklyn want the whole day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite amazing…Obviously money is not an issue, however they want the day to be a celebration of love, not Of wealth”.

How will the wedding be?

The couple have said they will hold a Jewish wedding to share the religious heritage of both families. In an interview with Vogue, Beckham mentioned: “I will wear a yarmulke”, which is a hat that Jewish men wear in public or during prayer.

Other Jewish traditions that the couple could follow are getting married under a chuppah (bridal canopy), sign a ketubah (marriage contract) and break glass after the event.