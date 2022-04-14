Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: The best wedding dresses, from Eva Longoria to Serena Williams

In what has been dubbed the “wedding of the year,” Brooklyn Beckham married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz in a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

The wedding was held at the Peltz family home. The bride wore a Valentino haute couture suit, while the groom wore Dior.

The wedding, which spared no expense, was attended by many famous faces, from Victoria Beckham’s former bandmates in the Spice GirlsMel B and Mel C, to her old friend Eva Longoria, passing through the professional tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams.

While the Beckham boys shared an image of what they were wearing, no official images have been shared showing what Victoria and her daughter Harper wore to the ceremony.

However, Victoria is known to have brought one of her own designs to the ceremony which, according to fashionwas a slip dress couture-level metallic with references to Studio 54”.

Harper acted as one of the flower girls and wore a white dress with a dark blue sash and white flower crown.

These are the best dressed guests at the Beckham-Peltz wedding.

The Beckhams

Just today David Beckham posted a photo with his three children, Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo on the big day in Brooklyn.

In the picture, all the men are wearing black tuxedos and bow ties, and Brooklyn is wearing a white bow tie and a diamond chain.

David captioned the image with: “My beautiful boys and a very proud father. Congratulations bust For a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side.”

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria, a friend of Victoria Beckham for years, wore a dress from the eponymous brand of Posh.

Posting two photos of the dress on Instagram, her first post he congratulated Brooklyn and Peltz on their nuptials, while in the second he tagged Victoria and wrote: “Obsessed with my dress last night.”

Serena Williams

(Instagram/@serenawilliams)

Serena Williams gave fans a glimpse of her hot pink dress by posting a selfie mirror in your instagram stories Saturday night.

In the picture, the pro tennis player’s hair is cut into a sleek blonde bob and her long-sleeved dress has a dramatic thigh split that highlights her pink strappy heels.

Eve Chen

Instagram Fashion Partnerships Director Eva Chen was stunning in a pink Jason Wu dress.

Chen described the “environment of the dress” as “if game of Thrones It was a romance novel.

Gordon Ramsay

(Instagram/@gordongram)

Gordon Ramsay attended the wedding along with his wife Tana and their daughter Matilda (also known as “Tilly”).

The Ramsays are longtime family friends of the Beckhams. In a photo posted on his instagram storiesRamsay wears a classic black suit and Tana a gold sequin dress.

venus williams

Professional tennis player Venus Williams also attended the Palm Beach wedding and dressed for the heat in this red mini dress.

Williams captioned the images of the single red strappy dress with “Wedding Season.”

Nadia Ferrera

Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira wore a blue Victoria Beckham dress for the occasion, combining the look with a bag shiny silver and white heels.

Ferreira attended the wedding with her boyfriend Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez’s ex.