Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: The Money Marriage Behind Their Love Story

On Saturday April 9, Oklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are getting married. Before this great ceremony, their families did everything to protect their respective fortunes.

A marriage of love… and big money! After being forced to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are finally going to unite this Saturday, April 9. At this ceremony in Florida, the two lovers have invited many celebrities, but above all, their two families. And before attending this wedding, the clans made sure that they protect their assets. Thus, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz signed a marriage contract to protect their respective fortunes. If it is 453 million euros for the Beckham family, it is much higher among the Peltz, who are at the head of a bonanza of 1.4 billion euros. The father of the bride therefore has four times more money than those of the groom! It is he who is the owner of the domain where they will pass the ring on their finger, estimated at 76 million pounds.

The financier Nelson Peltz also owns a huge mansion in the suburbs of New York where we find in particular… an ice rink and a flock of albino peacocks, according to The Sun. Nicola Peltz’s father also owns two private jets and a fleet of helicopters. Next to this incredible fortune, the Beckhams would almost pass for modest people since they own a house in London estimated at 35 million euros but also a residence in the Cotswolds at 7 million euros and an apartment at 20 million euros. euros in Miami. If they ever come to divorce, Brooklyn and Nicola will therefore be covered by a very specific marriage contract which stipulate that they will only be shared “what they acquired together”.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding: who’s invited?

In the meantime, they are mostly busy preparing for this big ceremony to which they have invited many celebrities. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will indeed be able to count on the presence of many personalities. The list of their guests was revealed by The Mirror. Among them, there will first be Gordon Ramsay as well as his wife Tana and their five children. The Spice Girls will also be present, as will Eva Longoria, Rocco Ritchie, Gigi Hadid, Sofia and Nicole Richie and even Snoop Dogg. It was in July 2020 that David Beckham’s son announced his engagement. “Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate for her hand and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband, and one day the best father. I love you my baby”he wrote on his social networks

