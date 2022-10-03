Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, visible bra: close-knit couple in front of Naomi Campbell, Zendaya and Léna Situations

Fashion Week has always attracted its share of stars in Paris. And to discover the new collections of their favorite designers, many of them flock every day during this fashion week to the most popular fashion shows. This Sunday, October 2, it was Valentino who caught the attention of all the most fashion-savvy and celebrities were in number to discover Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest creations. Thus, moved to the halls of the Carreau du Temple, in the 3rd arrondissement of Paris, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Apparent bra, the daughter-in-law of Victoria Beckham, with whom she seems to be at odds, was lovely on the arm of her husband, the eldest son of the Beckhams.

Barbie pink was in the spotlight and Paola Locatelli, like many other influencers invited, had opted for this superb color in total look. There was also a lot of black, a color chosen by Tina Kunakey, superb in a thick coat, bare legs and tied hair, like Bilal Hassani or Camelia Jordana, incognito. While her best friend the designer Amina Muaddi was all dressed in purple. Here too a color block that marked this Valentino collection. The guests, who were able to discover the collection imagined by Pierpaolo Piccioli for the Italian brand, therefore seemed like an assembly stained with pink spots. While on the catwalk successive looks where the black monogram on beige was part of this Barbie pink wave.

Naomi Campbell and Zendaya chic and accomplices

tones naked very chic which must have pleased the distinguished guests of this parade, such as Naomi Campbell in particular who posed with a sumptuous Zendaya. In front row, the star of Dune was already adorned with this new pattern called Iconograph Canvas, being the brand ambassador. We were also able to count the presence of Christine Quinn, Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu, Jenna Ortega, Madelaine Petsch, Ashley Park, Dove Cameron, Gilda Ambrosio or even Sarah Lysander, best friend of Dua Lipa, and Lena Mahfouf, also right away. dressed black.