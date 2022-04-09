Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding: the incredible guest list

Finally the big day. This Saturday, April 9, the Beckham clan is celebrating: Brooklyn, the eldest child, is getting married! He marries his fiancée, the charming Nicola Peltz. A union held in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of an audience of guests.

At only 23 years old, Brooklyn Beckham has already taken the marriage step. He marries this Saturday April 9, 2022 his partner the actress Nicola Peltz (The last air Master, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bates Motel…), 27 years old. A union which comes after the request made by the young man to his darling in June 2020, after two years of a romantic relationship. And for the big day, the couple put the dishes in the big ones; finally, we imagine that their very rich parents have greatly contributed…

For their wedding, in a private estate in Palm Beach – which belongs to the family of the future bride, her father is the businessman Nelson Peltz whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $1.7 billion – they invited a slew of VIPs. As the American and British press report, it will thus be necessary to count on the presence of chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria, Rocco Ritchie or even the Spice Girls (Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Melanie B and Geri Halliwell all invited by Victoria Beckham), Gigi Hadid, Sofia and Nicole Richie…

As for rapper Snoop Dog, he was asked to DJ and sing. “David [Beckham, le père du marié, NDLR] he’s been my buddy for over ten years now and I’m close to his family. Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big event and my gift for him and his future wife will be to come and perform on…

