Last Saturday, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, Brooklyn, married the actress Nicholas Peltz in a lavish ceremony at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Daily Mail.

The ceremony was attended by the couple’s family and friends, as well as other celebrities, including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Rampsey.

Brooklyn Beckham changes his name after marrying Nicola Peltz

In a show of commitment to his girlfriend, Brooklyn Beckham will take his wife Nicola Peltz’s last name as his middle nameaccording to a report by The Sun, so he will be called Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham. “Brooklyn is madly in love with Nicola, it is a great sign of his commitment to her and his love for her”a source told the outlet.

For her part, the actress has not mentioned if she will take the last name of her now husband, but it is rumored that he will add Beckham as a second surname.

Peltz and Brooklyn first met in 2017, but didn’t start dating until two years later. However, since the couple got engaged in July 2020, they have continued to show their love for each other in unique and unconventional ways.

Beckham has had several tattoos in honor of Nicola, including his eyes on the back of his neck, a love note from his “wife-to-be,” his late grandmother’s name, and more. While she got her husband’s name tattooed on her back. On the other hand, both have exchanged their wisdom teethdipping them in gold and wearing them as necklaces, a move Peltz says was inspired by his mother, former model Claudia Peltz.

“My mom had my wisdom tooth from like five years ago, which is really weird, in her closet. So I did the same for him. He wears mine and I wear his.”Nicola shared last year.

Now that Brooklyn and Peltz have married, they are likely to reside full-time in his $10.5 million mansion in Beverly Hillswhich they bought just before their wedding.