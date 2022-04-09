Brooklyn Beckham, eldest son of David and Victoria, marries in a luxurious wedding

With great luxury the wedding between Brooklyn Beckham took placethe 23-year-old son of David and Victoriaand his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 27, whose billionaire father owns the Wendy’s hamburger chain, among other firms, and although the information has flowed a bit slowly, this day, what we know is that the bride wore three different dresses .

According to the British media, it is an event that has it all. It took place for three days, with three wedding dressesShowcasing the daughter-in-law of David and Victoria Beckham, three wedding planners and three huge tents, it began with dinner on Friday night and will end with a lavish lunch tomorrow.

From the guests to the calorie counting buffet, the mail brings you the service order for the wedding where budget is a foreign word. Nicola’s gowns, all Pierpaolo Piccioli’s bride at Valentino, were selected by the bride’s atelier in Rome, though everyone is expecting more oufits over the weekend as well, with some from mother-in-law Victoria’s struggling fashion line that will surely have a look.

The flowers, said to be all white and in ‘crazy profusion‘, are courtesy of Rishi Patel at HMR Designs, who graced the 2021 wedding of Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer. The tables and outdoor furniture come from Pablo Oliveira at Nuage Designs, who handled Chelsea Clinton’s nuptials.

Since the middle of last week trucks began to arrive in Palm Beach and the police patrolled the area around the farm. The tents are of a size that is usually rented for trade shows. Each could comfortably hold a thousand people, and there are three of them on the lawn of the Peltzes’ £76m estate.

Apparently the biggest one will have a dance floor where rapper Snoop Dogg will go to play The food is in charge of Miami chef Thierry Isambert, who previously cooked for former US President Bill Clinton. Dietary options include the usual vegan and vegetarian options, but also extend to allergy-specific options and even a ‘light’ option, which falls below a certain calorie limit.

The guests

There are strong security measures and the hundreds of guests have been asked not to share photos of the bride and groom, as they have an exclusive agreement with Vogue, which will put the photos on its website.

Many of the guests bring their own hair and make-up artists, it’s that kind of event. There are all the Spice Girls, there will be David’s best friend, Dave Gardner, and Gordon and Tana Ramsay and her five children.

Victoria’s sister, Louise, and daughter Libby are already in Miami, as are Victoria’s parents, Tony and Jackie. David’s parents, Sandra and Ted, will also be there, along with his sister Jo.

Brooklyn brothers Romeo and Cruz will be groomsmen, the bride’s brother Brandon will be the ‘Man of Honour’ and ten-year-old Harper Beckham will be maid of honor. The bride’s maternal grandmother, Bunny, will be the maid of honor.

Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie, a childhood friend from Brooklyn, has been invited and model Gigi Hadid, Nicola’s childhood friend, is also expected to attend. Other guests at the event will include David Grutman, the king of Miami nightlife.

Beckham’s coach at Inter Miami is his friend Phil Neville, and Phil and his brother Gary, and their families, will be at the wedding.

