Brooklyn Beckham honors Nicola with new tattoo

brooklyn beckham it has just given a new meaning to public displays of affection.

This week, the 23-year-old model used her Instagram stories to reveal a new tattoo on the arm of their wedding vows written in black ink, dedicated to his wife Nicholas Peltz.

As reported by Page Six, the tattoo begins with “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away, you look so beautiful tonight and always.”

He goes on to say, “Let me start by saying that words can’t even describe my love for you. Just by looking at you, I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I keep falling more in love with you.” every day”

In the paragraph, Beckham also repeatedly confesses his love for the 27-year-old model and actress, referring to her as “[su] partner [y] [su] other half”, “best friend” and “[su] forever” while promising “to be the best partner, the best husband and man”.

Beckham’s new tattoo joins many other tattoos dedicated to Peltzincluding the letter “N” on her ring finger, a sketch of her eyes on the back of her neck, and the name “Gina” after her late grandmother.

Peltz also doesn’t shy away from sharing her newlywed happiness. In May, the star of Deck the Halls took a closer look at her stunning wedding band and engagement ring with a selfie posted on social networks.

With her ring finger poised in front of her face, she revealed her emerald-cut diamond eternity ring and her oval diamond engagement ring.

Following their engagement in July 2020, the couple tied the knot in April during an elegant ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

Along with the Beckham family and Peltz, the guest list included many famous names, such as Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoriaas well as Marc Anthony and David Blainewho performed at the wedding.

This week, in an interview for the June 2022 digital edition of British Vogueboth revealed that they took a page from the wedding book of David Bowie and Magnet when it came to planning your own ceremony.

the star of Bates Motel also revealed that their wedding style was inspired by the supermodel claudia schiffer.

For the big day, Peltz donned a Valentino couture gown designed by the house’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Completed with a sleek, minimalist silhouette and paired with a dramatic lace train, as well as a matching lace veil and floral embroidered gloves.