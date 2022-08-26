“Brooklyn Beckham is not a chef”: the children of the nepotism of the rich and famous face their ‘haters’ on social networks | People

Brooklyn Beckham has been the last celebrity to appear on the well-known account tiktoker Daniel Mac. And it hasn’t turned out all that well. Mac is quite a sensation in the preferred social network of Generation Z, where he accumulates more than 12.9 million followers, thanks to the creation of a format that is as simple as it is direct. Mac approaches complete strangers behind the wheel of luxury cars and asks them a simple question: “Hey! What is your job?”. The make and model, as well as the price of the vehicle, is written on the videos in which respondents reveal their profession: “I’m a music producer,” replies a man driving a $350,000 Lamborghini Urus and claiming to have worked for Travis Scott, Drake or Beyoncé. “I’m a hairdresser,” replies a charismatic middle-aged man driving a $350,000 Rolls Royce Cullinam. Juan Juan, which is the name of this stylist, is the hairdresser of stars such as John Travolta, Brad Pitt or Robert de Niro. In Los Angeles, California, it is common for Daniel Mac to meet a good handful of celebrities. Some of the funniest and most viral responses to “Hey, what do you do for a living?” They are usually the simplest: “I’m Jason Derulo” or “I’m Helen Mirren.”

A few days ago, Daniel Mac’s account exploded when he approached a red McLaren P1, one of the 375 that have been produced in the world, whose cost exceeds 1,200,000 dollars. “Hey, what do you do for a living?” asks Mac. At the wheel is Brooklyn Beckham, son of soccer player David Beckham and designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, who replies, “I’m a chef.” Mac, who later wrote in the comments that he hadn’t initially recognized Brooklyn Beckham, asks, surprised: “Really? Are you the best chef in the world? Beckham replies: “I try.” “Would you give any advice to someone trying to be a cook?” And the young Beckham, 23, replies: “Sure, follow his passion and whatever makes you happy.”

The video, barely 30 seconds long, has not taken long to arouse all kinds of criticism on social networks and has brought back the old debate about those baptized as babies of nepotism, those children of celebrities who monopolize the juiciest projects in film, television, music, fashion or advertising, or who receive exaggerated attention from the media in any personal company they start due to the interest that their last name produces. Some of these examples are: Dakota Johnson, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson; Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna; Maude Apatow, daughter of director and producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann; Francesca Scorsese, who needs no clarification; or all the children of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, to name a few.

Many of them are completely oblivious to their own privilege: these nepotic babies (now adults with their own projects and ambitions) often mention words like “effort”, “talent” or “merit” in interviews. One of the most notorious cases was that of actor Ben Stiller, son of comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, who responded on Twitter to comments about the fate of some son of: “I speak from experience, we all face challenges. Different from those who do not have access to the industry. Show business, as we all know, is pretty tough, and it’s ultimately a meritocracy.” Or the actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, daughter of producer and director Bruce Paltrow and Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Blythe Danner, who assured on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube channel (in turn daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin): “As someone’s child, you have access that other people don’t, so the playing field isn’t level that way. However, I feel that when you walk through the door, which you entered unfairly, you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

All the comments on Daniel Mac’s video followed the same direction: “Born into a multi-millionaire family and now married to the daughter of a multi-millionaire. But he is a chef!!” one user wrote. Another added: “He can’t be pretending his job as a chef got him that car…Brooklyn please.” and he says he’s a chef?” asks TikTok user @foolsnirvana in a video that has already accumulated a million views: “It’s tremendous and I understand that it has gone viral because many people are like ‘you’re not a chef, just your parents are rich. In fact, I think he doesn’t even work in a restaurant, he just cooks dinner for his girlfriend… which I think is something a lot of people do without calling themselves chefs.” The user goes on to explain that the video causes him some conflict: “At the end Brooklyn Beckham is calm in his car and a guy appears out of nowhere to ask him how he can afford it and I imagine that Brooklyn’s brain begins to short circuit and have a mini existential crisis when he hears ‘What do you do for a living?’, because the answer is: “I don’t do anything, I was just born into an extremely privileged family”.

The truth is that Brooklyn Beckham has not studied cooking, but various media have picked up his intention to open a pub in Los Angeles. Before that, the attempts to build his career have been somewhat erratic: he began, as expected, following in his father’s footsteps, with a contract to play in the Under-16 League of the prestigious Arsenal football team, but the The team let him go at the age of 16. He then enrolled in the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, which he soon dropped out of. In between, he was a model, brand image and later a photographer, with a blushing photography book that also aroused ridicule on social networks for the low quality of his work. And then came gastronomy.

It was in an interview with Variety from this same year where Brooklyn Beckham acknowledged that he had had more false starts in his career than most, insisting that his previous projects were “hobbies” and that he had now discovered his true passion, cooking. this is how it came Cookin’ with Brooklyn, a gastronomic program broadcast through his Facebook profile and on Instagram in which Beckham visited renowned restaurants and then tried to emulate their dishes. The scandal, revealed by the new york postcame when it became known that a simple program created for social networks cost $100,000 per episode and had a team of 62 professionals that included a gastronomic producer to, according to the aforementioned medium, “teach Brooklyn Beckham how to prepare a sandwich.”

It is possible that of all the nepotic babies, Brooklyn Beckham, without a defined talent yet but an amazing self-confidence, is one of the least loved in social networks. He does not play football or cook, but social networks do not miss it, even if it is for mere hate-watching (what is watched only for the pleasure of criticizing it later). In a recent live broadcast on Instagram, Beckham himself responded to the criticism aroused by the video of the tiktoker Daniel Mac and for some of his on-screen food disasters: “I’m not a chef, I’m a cook,” he said, “I love to cook and start from scratch and you know, learn, I’m going to learn every day.” Nobody buys a McLaren P1 with a first job in the kitchen.