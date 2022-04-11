Brooklyn Beckham: long veil, lace… Nicola Peltz’s perfect dress worthy of a royal wedding

Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham this Saturday, April 9. For this very special occasion, the young woman wore a magnificent dress that blew her guests away.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz said to each other “yesThis Saturday, April 9, in Palm Beach, at the property of the bride. The two have been in a relationship since October 2019 and it was only a year after the start of their relationship, in July 2020, that they got engaged. 23 and 27 years old respectively, they initially intended to get married in September 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic prevented them from doing so as, as a precaution, they preferred to postpone the date. , the actress opted for a stunning dress. This was signed Valentino and was long sleeved. The young woman also wore a long white veil, embroidered with delicate lace ornaments. To accessorize it all, she was holding a bouquet of white flowers in hand. For her marriage to the man of her life, Nicola Peltz had called on Leslie Fremar, a stylist who has worked with Charlize Theron and Demi Lovato. Both have traveled to Rome several times to work with Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creator of Valentino for perfecting the dress down to the smallest detail.

It was in July 2020 that the son of David Beckham announced his engagement. “Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate for her hand and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband, and one day the best father. I love you my baby“, he wrote on his social networks. A marriage eagerly awaited by the two lovebirds and their family. For their union, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz said “yes” to each other under a huppah garlanded with white flowers during a Jewish ceremony during which many personalities were invited. There was in particular Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Mel B, Rocco Ritchie, Gigi Hadid, Sofia and Nicole Richie or even Snoop Dogg. According to information published by the DailyMail, the ceremony began at 6 p.m. under a tent set up at the actress’ family property. A marquee had been positioned so that the 300 guests could enjoy a meal prepared by Thierry Isambert, a celebrity chef who once worked with Bill Clinton. It was around 8 p.m. that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz performed their first dance to the song. Only Fools Rush In, by Elvis Presley. An unforgettable ceremony for both of them.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: Did they sign a prenup?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were looking forward to their union. This has been prepared down to the smallest detail since, in order to take no risks, both have signed a marriage contract. The goal ? Protecting the Beckham fortune, The Mail Online revealed on April 4. This amounts to 380 million pounds sterling, or 453 million euros. A large sum, but not as large as that of the Peltzes. Indeed, that of the bride’s family amounts to 1.2 billion pounds sterling, or 1.4 billion euros. Thus, in the event of a divorce, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will only share “what they acquired together“, had assured the tabloid.

