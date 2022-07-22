Brooklyn Beckham, Martín Redrado and Pico Mónaco impose the three-day wedding trend – Revista Para Ti

In recent months, several celebrities got married and some of them agreed to celebrate in a big way, but seriously: not satisfied with having a ceremony and an after party, they invited their guests to spend several days of celebrations in luxurious places, with all the comforts and luxuries of the rich and famous.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

brooklyn beckham Y Nicholas Peltz they started with their wedding celebrations on a Friday, they continued on Saturday and also on Sunday. The guests arrived early to spend the entire weekend celebrating at the four thousand square meter mansion located in Palm Beach, Florida with beautiful views of the sea.

The property, which belongs to the bride’s family, is valued at 90 million euros, according to reports The vanguard with 27 rooms, 125 meters of private beach and, of course, a swimming pool and even a tennis court.

Photos: Pinterest

During the wedding ceremony, the young couple read the vows in front of a rabbi and the 600 famous guests who said they were present at the event. Nicola wore, by his side, an expensive Valentino dress, which he used during the day on Saturday. Prior to this, family and friends were able to enjoy a cocktail while waiting in tents decorated with orchids.

Among those present were the groom’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, his brothers Romeo (19) Cross (17) Y Harper (10). In addition to Nicola’s father, the billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and the model claudia heffnerwith the rest of his seven children, such as sportsman Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz.

Also present were tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, actress Jordana Brewster, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress and producer Eva Longoria, former Spice Girl Mel C and Mark Anthony. The latter was in charge of offering a short concert to entertain the bride and groom. In turn, the renowned rapper Snoop Dog also made a presentation to set the celebration to music.

Martin Redrado and Lulu Sanguinetti

Martín Redrado and Lulú Sanguinetti got married in a luxurious Italian villa, in the same place where House of Gucci was filmed, in front of Lago Di Como. The wedding, which lasted three days, had different settings and the table stood out for its imprint Mediterranean: ceramic plates with different colors and drawings.

Each diner has a different dish and they are accompanied by the glasses of water and wine plus the corresponding cutlery. The white tablecloth and chairs are key so that the details of color stand out such as flower arrangements and tableware.

As for the flower arrangements, they also opted for flowers of different colors. Red poppies and flowers with orange and yellow petals are highlighted.

On the other hand, throughout the garden and surroundings there are only white flowers, which increases the contrast with the colors that dress the tables.

The images of the lavish wedding of Martín Redrado and Lulú Sanguinetti. Photos: IG

Juan Pico Monaco and Diana Arnopoulos

and Diana Arnopoulos They married after three years of courtship and a son together, Noah, who was 6 months old.

Wedding took place in Greece country you are from originally the model, in a traditional celebration. According to she shared on her Instagram accountthe two appear lookedeados with particular outfits: covered by colorful ponchos and sandals.

As commented Guido Záffora in It’s That Way (America) the event was held in a paradisiac island, and it will last several days. “They’re going to get married a greek wedding”, added the journalist and showed the invitation card with details of the celebration.

The ceremony begins with the blessing and the exchange of alliances as a sign of commitment. Then tie two crowns as a symbol of union, to demonstrate that the couple is ready to establish a new family.

Another of the rituals requires the bride and groom to drink from the same glass as a symbol of their union, and then perform a dance as husband and wife, while the guests throw rice and white candies at them. Finally, it is carried out final blessing with the participation of a priest.

At the end of May, it was revealed that the couple planned this celebration, with few but well-known guests. Although at first it was thought that the party could take place in Miami, it will be in Greek lands because Diana’s family has these origins. “It is in Greece, because she is Greek. Her family is very important there. There will be very few guests”Fernandez affirmed in the television series.

For now, images of the bride and groom’s look and the invitation have emerged.

Pico Monaco and Diana Arnopoulos got married in Greece. Photos: IG