Brooklyn Beckham signs a prenuptial agreement before his wedding with Nicola Peltz, whose fortune is greater than his

The young man brooklyn beckham has signed a $4 million prenuptial agreement under the careful supervision of their parents a few days from marry his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

According to the Mail Online portal, the beckhams They have a fortune valued at $500 millionan amount that pales in comparison to the empire of $1.5 billion that contrala Nicholas’s fatherthe businessman Nelson Peltz. Hence, said medium has described the contract terms as “epic”.

It is known that the couple has chosen next Saturday, April 9, as the date for their link, which will be held in the mansion that the actress’s family has facing the sea in Palm Beach, Florida.

It is believed that the very Dukes of Sussex They will be among the attendees despite the fact that last week they decided not to attend the mass in honor of the Duke of Edinburgh, Enrique’s grandfather, although that would have been mainly due to the fact that it took place in the United Kingdom and they are currently based in California.