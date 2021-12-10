Bros’: If a bad review makes more noise than it should

If there is a feature that i have Bros’ of Lecce, the rather tamarri bellocci who have the great merit of having brought the attention of the Michelin Guide back to Puglia, is probably to be disturbing. In what they say, in what they do, in that arrogant air they have in their photos and especially in their kitchen. A cuisine that perfectly reflects them, from this point of view: everything I tasted from them in the past seemed born to provoke, to praise an absolute of which perhaps we are not even too convinced, but who cares, we are us and in ours restaurant we do so.

That self-confidence typical of beautiful and successful young people, it was said, is precisely the lens through which the phenomenon of the Bros’ (because in many ways it is a phenomenon – see the entry 91 thousand followers of Isabella Potì) acquires its own meaning.

So why, faced with their well-defined profile, are we surprised that someone may have found a dinner at their place irritating? We are not really surprised that much, but the rest of the world does. Which in these hours, on social networks, is discussing precisely this, after someone has called the Bros’ the “worst starred restaurant ever”.

“Someone” – without any will to be offensive, mind you – is probably the right definition of Geraldine DeRuiter, blogger also of moderate success (Time has included Everywhereist among the best blogs of 2011, but his palmares, objectively, ends more or less here, with also a negligible following on social networks, although exponentially increased in the last few hours). Still, their slating on Floriano Pellegrino and Isabella Potì’s restaurant made an unexpected noise, going viral in a couple of days.

The reasons for such a tam tam can be different. The first, let us allow it, is that a negative review of a starred restaurant – moreover famous – makes the gastronomic world talk incredibly, in a context in which chefs are brought regardless of the palm of your hand, with no room for disputes whatsoever. (we had noticed it too, when we fleas for an uninspiring experience at the Osteria Francescana).

It will be a little sad, perhaps, but it should make us think. It must also be said that the other incredible ability of the Bros’ is to monetize everything they touch: not surprisingly, as Floriano Pellegrino points out in his encyclopedic but shrewd response to the blogger’s comments, their “Limoniamo”, the container in the shape of a very fleshy mouth from which one of their desserts comes out, in a strange mix of sensations between the repulsive and the sexy, sold out in a few hours on their online shop, where a world of gadgets related to the their image. Yet, Geraldine DeRuiter had spoken of it as a horrendous choice, which seemed inspired by a series B horror from Eastern Europe, and even Helen Rosner, food journalist of The New Yorker, had retweeted the image of the dessert, calling it “shocking. ”(With a negative meaning, we would say), contributing considerably to the virality of the news.

Finally, among the reasons for the incredible success of any slating, there is the fact that the blogger’s article makes many of its passages smile, a sign that gastronomic writing probably needs more irony than you think.

The review

“It was not a dinner, it was just an evening at the theater”, begins in her piece Geraldine DeRuiter, comparing her experience at the Bros’ to that of “a sort of improvisational theater” “very, very expensive”, in which you sit and you expect “someone to lift a metal cloche revealing a tray that will reveal a single blue or red pill.” Without all of this really making sense.

The blogger went to dinner at the Bros’ with eight friends, on a day when “it was sweltering heat” and the table where they were served looked like that of an “underground bunker of those where you expect to be interrogated for the disappearance of the ambassador’s son “. Here she and her friends ate a 27-course meal that lasted four and a half hours, which made her feel like “a character in a Dickensian novel”, because – she says “there was nothing that came close to a real meal. “. “Some rides were edible bits of paper. Others were glasses of vinegar. Everything tasted like fish, even the non-fish dishes. And almost everything, including these noodles, which was by far the most substantial dish we have ever eaten, was served cold. ” Here follows in the original review the photo of the noodles, with the caption that places them next to a slice of bread to give a sense of proportion, since there were just six. And here, frankly, we ask ourselves if the question of mini portions, when dealing with a tasting of almost 30 courses, is not a topic that has tired everyone. But let’s go on.

“I tried to formulate hypotheses about what happened”, continues the blogger in her review. “Maybe the staff ran out of food that night. Maybe they confused our table with their ex-lover’s. Maybe they were drunk ”. No one, the review says, clearly explained to them what they were eating, and when they did, the effect was alienating. “” These are made with rancid ricotta, “said the waiter as he presented a small ball of fried cheese.” ““ I’m… sorry, did you say rancid? You mean… fermented? Aged? “. “No. Rancid.””.

But the criticisms are not over: races skipped because they were not compatible with the allergies of the diners and in general a sense of hunger due to portions dosed in teaspoons: “a sort of persistent and prolonged agony, like slowly peeling off a patch”. “With so many courses, you can assume that things will change. Each dish is a chance for redemption. Maybe this meal will be like Nicolas Cage’s career – you have to wait a long time, but good things come in the end too. But no. We kept waiting for someone to bring us something, anything! – which looked like a dinner. Until the exact moment we realized: it would never come ”.

After all, if one step away from dessert – as the blogger says – his table was ready to choose the wine for the “main course”, something didn’t really work. It remains only to understand what, and from which side.

The Bros’ response

Floriano Pellegrino does not have the gift of diplomacy, nor that of synthesis. His response to the review of “Everywhereist” – due after all that hype – is three pages long. Starting with the drawing of a man on horseback. “Knowing how to draw a man on horseback does not make you an artist”, Floriano attacks. “The result of your talent may be beautiful to see, but it is not art. drawing a man on horseback is the same as making food. Many people are capable of making good food. Your grandmothers knew how to do it. my wife does it very well. McDonald’s knows perfectly well how to make a hamburger that more or less everyone likes, and the pizzeria around the corner does its job perfectly ”.

“The problem with this artist is that many have made paintings similar to his,” Floriano continues on the second page, which begins with a portrait of Napoleon on horseback by Jacques Louis David. “I admire the quality. It is well executed. But spectacular paintings like this have bored me. The Louvre and the Prado and the Hermitage are full of them. They are impressive but shallow. Contemporary artists seek new horizons every time instead. They explore the unknown. They doubt everything including themselves, they try to cross borders ”.

“Does art have to be beautiful?” Floriano goes on on the third page. “Not necessarily”. “Contemporary art doesn’t have to give you answers, but ask big questions. Contemporary cuisine should do the same. A chef shouldn’t offer you easy answers, but challenge you with interesting questions. Contemporary art is not simple “. “Here at the Bros’ we strive every day to be avant-garde”. “We know very well who we are and what we are doing”.

And in conclusion: “We thank Mrs. XXX – I don’t remember her name – for letting us get to where we hadn’t yet arrived. Our “Limoniamo” is out of stock “.

And in fact, I confess that I had a certain desire to buy a set.