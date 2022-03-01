Broth is not the same as soup! The mistake that cost my company a year of growth

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

When I launched Kettle & Fire with my brother, Nick, I didn’t know anything about retail. Like many entrepreneurs, we simply set out to make something we couldn’t buy, in our case, an organic bone broth made from grass-fed and grass-finished animals, with no additives, and cooked for a long time. In 2015, after Google Trends and Keyword Planner showed us that other people were also searching for something like this, we introduced our first product.

Courtesy of Kettle & Fire The author learned a lot about entering a new market. First, research the heck out of it before you jump.

This was three years before bone broth became a thing, with celebrities like Halle Berry and Chrissy Teigen swearing by it. But we found this group called PaleoHacks, which had about 800,000 members at the time, and these people were interested in all the health benefits. Once we let the group know about Kettle & Fire, we had close to $5,000 in sales in two days. By the end of the first year, we had made about $3 million and turned it into Whole Foods. it was crazy. In 2018, our biggest problem was out of stock.

And then we made a mistake.

That year, we decided: Hey, we’re so good at making broths… let’s go to soups! And we should buy a whole year’s worth of inventory so we don’t run out of stock!

What we didn’t realize was that “bone broth” and “bone broth soups” are very different markets. Looking back, we had been licking our thumbs, holding them up in the wind and saying, “Hey, we think the product will move X amount of units, let’s order that amount.” We didn’t appreciate the importance of having a finance team to do robust forecasting and supply chain analysis. We also didn’t realize the folly of entering a new market without studying it and testing the waters. If only we had asked our existing customers, “Would you like to pre-order our new soup product?” we could have received a signal of how it was going to be sold.

The answer was: it did not sell well.

What we learned, as we dug deeper, was that people generally buy soup because they want a quick and cheap meal. Through that lens, our soup was expensive. Our original customers, on the other hand, consume bone broth several times a week for health reasons. So they’re willing to pay more for high-quality nutrition, but they’re also more likely to say, “I’ll make my own soup with my Kettle & Fire bone broth.”

One of the main advantages of being a startup versus a large company like Campbell is that you can move fast and iterate, but we end up sitting on a massive amount of inventory with our cash tied up for over a year. We couldn’t take customer feedback and tweak the product (add salt or whatever wasn’t working) until we sold what we had already done. That happened painfully slow.

Ultimately, we did a lot of customer interviews and other research that we should have done in the first place. We changed our marketing strategy to appeal to our core. Instead of selling our fans on how bone broth is the future of soup, we switched to how our soup is a quick and healthy meal replacement, especially for those on strict diets like Paleo. That resonated and eventually the soups sold out. (They still do it.)

But our biggest win came when we funneled what we learned into a new line of keto soups, which you better believe we tested and launched on Kickstarter to make sure there was demand. They are now one of our best-selling products and have grown more than 70% from the $35 million we made in 2019, the year we introduced them. We also realized the importance of our brand values. That’s why we now offer regenerative bone broth, not necessarily because it will be a big seller, but because we want to take a stand to drive a more sustainable food system. Not in vain, our clients are with us. The response has been incredible.