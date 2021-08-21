News

brother gets married. The announcement of the engagement to Hale Leon

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Frankie decided to make the proposal in a virtual reality venue earlier this week.

Frankie, Ariana Grande’s older brother, confirmed the happy news that he got engaged to his partner Hale Leon. The 38-year-old American dancer and activist, who is the older half-brother of the 7 rings singer, got engaged surrounded by his friends and family earlier this week.

Read also -> The Island of the Famous 2021, a castaway comes out and announces her sexual fluidity: “We were lying in the sun, attacked …”

Frankie and Hale Leon engaged

The news comes a few weeks after the announcement that her half-sister Ariana Grande had married her partner in a secret ceremony surrounded by a small group of friends and family.

Through social media, Frankie spoke about her excitement of marrying her best friend, adding to her statements, a stunning collection of shots of the lovebird couple.

On his social profile you can read the happiness of having reached a goal:

“He said YES! 😍 WE ARE ENGAGED! I’m so glad my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I made him the proposal IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE GOT OUT OF A FUTURE! “.

He also adds that he can’t wait to post the video …a unique way to celebrate #pride.

Read also -> “No more trashy characters”. Barbara D’Urso makes the leap in quality: the surprise in September, revolutionized Afternoon 5

Ariana Grande, that she just got married, made a surprise appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside The Weeknd.

The singer proudly displayed her gorgeous engagement ring on the show.

Ariana and Dalton’s wedding was reportedly held at Ariana’s $ 6.7 million home in Montecito, California, and fewer than 20 guests attended the small ceremony.

(function() { var host = window.location.hostname; var element = document.createElement('script'); var firstScript = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; var url="https://quantcast.mgr.consensu.org" .concat('/choice/', 'QvMqesNeunSKQ', '/', host, '/choice.js') var uspTries = 0; var uspTriesLimit = 3; element.async = true; element.type="text/javascript"; element.src = url;

firstScript.parentNode.insertBefore(element, firstScript);

function makeStub() { var TCF_LOCATOR_NAME = '__tcfapiLocator'; var queue = []; var win = window; var cmpFrame;

function addFrame() { var doc = win.document; var otherCMP = !!(win.frames[TCF_LOCATOR_NAME]);

if (!otherCMP) { if (doc.body) { var iframe = doc.createElement('iframe');

iframe.style.cssText="display:none"; iframe.name = TCF_LOCATOR_NAME; doc.body.appendChild(iframe); } else { setTimeout(addFrame, 5); } } return !otherCMP; }

function tcfAPIHandler() { var gdprApplies; var args = arguments;

if (!args.length) { return queue; } else if (args[0] === 'setGdprApplies') { if ( args.length > 3 && args[2] === 2 && typeof args[3] === 'boolean' ) { gdprApplies = args[3]; if (typeof args[2] === 'function') { args[2]('set', true); } } } else if (args[0] === 'ping') { var retr = { gdprApplies: gdprApplies, cmpLoaded: false, cmpStatus: 'stub' };

if (typeof args[2] === 'function') { args[2](retr); } } else { queue.push(args); } }

function postMessageEventHandler(event) { var msgIsString = typeof event.data === 'string'; var json = {};

try { if (msgIsString) { json = JSON.parse(event.data); } else { json = event.data; } } catch (ignore) {}

var payload = json.__tcfapiCall;

Loading...
Advertisements

if (payload) { window.__tcfapi( payload.command, payload.version, function(retValue, success) { var returnMsg = { __tcfapiReturn: { returnValue: retValue, success: success, callId: payload.callId } }; if (msgIsString) { returnMsg = JSON.stringify(returnMsg); } if (event && event.source && event.source.postMessage) { event.source.postMessage(returnMsg, '*'); } }, payload.parameter ); } }

while (win) { try { if (win.frames[TCF_LOCATOR_NAME]) { cmpFrame = win; break; } } catch (ignore) {}

if (win === window.top) { break; } win = win.parent; } if (!cmpFrame) { addFrame(); win.__tcfapi = tcfAPIHandler; win.addEventListener('message', postMessageEventHandler, false); } };

makeStub();

var uspStubFunction = function() { var arg = arguments; if (typeof window.__uspapi !== uspStubFunction) { setTimeout(function() { if (typeof window.__uspapi !== 'undefined') { window.__uspapi.apply(window.__uspapi, arg); } }, 500); } };

var checkIfUspIsReady = function() { uspTries++; if (window.__uspapi === uspStubFunction && uspTries 0) { (function () { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type="text/javascript"; s.async = true; s.src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" ; var sc = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; sc.parentNode.insertBefore(s, sc); })(); }

if (jQuery(".instagram-media").length > 0) { (function () { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type="text/javascript"; s.async = true; s.src="https://www.instagram.com/embed.js" ; var sc = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; sc.parentNode.insertBefore(s, sc); })(); }

if (jQuery(".tiktok-embed").length > 0) { (function () { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type="text/javascript"; s.async = true; s.src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js" ; var sc = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; sc.parentNode.insertBefore(s, sc); })(); }

(function() {

window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window._taboola.push({ article: 'auto' }); ! function(e, f, u, i) { if (!document.getElementById(i)) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); } }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/gfgnetwork/loader.js', 'tb_loader_script'); if (window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function') { window.performance.mark('tbl_ic'); }

window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({flush: true});

})();

(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.2"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

});

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

789
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
640
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
585
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
480
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
468
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
457
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
452
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
416
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
392
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
389
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top