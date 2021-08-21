brother gets married. The announcement of the engagement to Hale Leon

Frankie decided to make the proposal in a virtual reality venue earlier this week.

Frankie, Ariana Grande’s older brother, confirmed the happy news that he got engaged to his partner Hale Leon. The 38-year-old American dancer and activist, who is the older half-brother of the 7 rings singer, got engaged surrounded by his friends and family earlier this week.

Frankie and Hale Leon engaged

The news comes a few weeks after the announcement that her half-sister Ariana Grande had married her partner in a secret ceremony surrounded by a small group of friends and family.

Through social media, Frankie spoke about her excitement of marrying her best friend, adding to her statements, a stunning collection of shots of the lovebird couple.

On his social profile you can read the happiness of having reached a goal:

“He said YES! 😍 WE ARE ENGAGED! I’m so glad my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I made him the proposal IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE GOT OUT OF A FUTURE! “.

He also adds that he can’t wait to post the video …a unique way to celebrate #pride.

Ariana Grande, that she just got married, made a surprise appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside The Weeknd.

The singer proudly displayed her gorgeous engagement ring on the show.

Ariana and Dalton’s wedding was reportedly held at Ariana’s $ 6.7 million home in Montecito, California, and fewer than 20 guests attended the small ceremony.