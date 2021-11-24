Brother Michael died at age 31

Tragedy for the family of Fabio Basile. The judoka – known for his TV appearances in Dancing with the Stars and Big Brother Vip – has lost his brother Michael. The latter passed away at the age of 31 for reasons yet to be clarified, although someone spoke of a probable cardiac arrest. It will be the autopsy to shed light on the death of Michael, found in the house lifeless by family members worried about the lack of answers on the phone. The sad announcement was made by Basile himself but also by his mother Tiziana on social networks.

“Hi Mike, blood of my blood. I loved you … I will miss you so much “

Fabio Basile’s brother was also a judo athlete and for the former gieffino he had always been an example and a guide. Heartbreaking the message of the mother Tiziana:

“We wanted you with all our hearts and when you arrived you filled our life with joy. You were so small and fragile. And even when you were “big” you were: hard on the outside and tender on the inside “

On Instagram Fabio Basile received condolence messages from Jane Alexander and Giulia Salemi, with whom he shared the experience at Big Brother Vip in 2018. There was no lack of comments from other sportsmen such as Gabriele Detti, Fabio Fognini and Manuel Lombardo.

Who was Michael Basile

Michael Basile was first a judoka and then a judo coach. In 2005 he conquered the Italian cadet title in the 46 kg in Castellanza while in 2007 he won bronze in the 55 kg junior. He was very attached to his younger brother Fabio, so much so that the latter has spoken several times publicly about their splendid relationship. A relationship that Fabio also mentioned in his autobiographical book entitled The impossible does not exist.

Fabio Basile’s career

Fabio Basile, born in 1994, was Olympic champion in the 66 kg category in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. On the small screen he became popular in 2017, thanks to his participation in Milly Carlucci’s Ballando con le Stelle. Paired with Anastasia Kuzmina, with whom he also had a short love affair, Basile ranked second.

In 2018 Fabio entered the Casa del Grande Fratello Vip, in the edition won by Walter Nudo which saw among the other protagonists Francesco Monte, Giulia Salemi and Le Donatella. He was deleted after 46 days of stay.