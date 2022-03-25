Brother of Áurea Vázquez Rijos is sentenced to two years in prison

Federal judge Daniel Domínguez sentenced Charbel Vázquez Rijos, brother of Áurea Vázquez Rijos, who is convicted of the murder of Canadian businessman Adam Anhang in 2005 in Old San Juan, to two years in prison and three years of probation.

Charbel Vázquez Rijos was not facing charges in the murder case. In 2015, he was indicted by a federal Grand Jury for obstruction of justice, interfering with proceedings, and conspiracy to obstruct, for which he has been out on bail.

After long years of litigation, reached an agreement with the federal prosecutor’s office and on July 23, 2019, he pleaded guilty on the charge of “obstruction of the proper administration of justice”.

According to the motion informing the agreement, he was exposed to a maximum of 10 years in prison, but the parties informed Judge Domínguez that, after accepting his guilt, the sentencing guidelines suggested a period of 24 to 30 months in prison. .

Debate over sentence

During today’s hearing, in the Federal Court of Old San Juan, attorney Laura Maldonado Rodríguez and prosecutor José Ruiz discussed the appropriate sentence. Maldonado requested that he be released on probation and Ruiz requested 30 months in prison.

The defense sat two witnesses. One of them was the human rights lawyer and political analyst, Salvador Tió Fernández, who highlighted the help provided by Charbel since he met him in 2020 to assist people from the Dominican community in Santurce.

Meanwhile, agent Pedro Cruz Rivera, of the Puerto Rico Police, highlighted that while he was assigned to handle complaints under Law 154 against animal abuse, he received help from Charbel to find shelter for abandoned dogs. He also noted that he once donated masks and hand sanitizer to officers early in the pandemic.

The lawyer also argued that her client has a daughter and that she currently takes care of her brother, who has a disability and cannot fend for himself, in addition to her mother and 6-year-old niece, who is the daughter of Áurea Vázquez Rijos.

Maldonado also insisted that his representative is not a danger to the community and that he did not participate in the crime for which his sister was convicted, but that “many years later” he only had “the reason” to assist his sister. In addition, he noted that a doctor who evaluated him and submitted his findings to the court found that he had been “easy to manipulate.”

For his part, the prosecutor replied that the witnesses do not really know the convict because their relationship began with him in 2018.

Likewise, Ruiz pointed out that although he did not participate in a violent crime, he affirmed that “here the true intention was to keep his sister out of the jurisdiction so that she would not be tried, or that so much time had passed for the case to weaken.” .

Before the verdict was pronounced, Charbel Vázquez Rijos assured that “I have become another person”, as the witnesses realized, doing “good for society and seeking to heal” from “all the pain of the past”. He stressed that he has kept working and providing for his family, while asking the judge for the opportunity “to vindicate myself.”

However, on several occasions Domínguez alluded “to the seriousness” of the charge he accepted and that “he could not leave the crime sitting there,” in reference to the imposition of probation.

After denying the lawyer’s reconsideration and maintaining the prison sentence, the judge accepted the defense’s request to be allowed to surrender voluntarily when summoned to the federal prison in Pensacola, Florida.

plea agreement

In the agreement, the parties stipulated that while she was a fugitive from federal authorities, Áurea Vázquez Rijos moved to Italy, where she generated income by working for a travel agency that organized trips for Jews to different parts of Europe.

“From August 31, 2012 to September 9, 2012, the defendant Charbel Vázquez Rijos, knowing that there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Áurea Vázquez Rijos […]corruptly tried to influence, hinder and impede the due administration of justice”, indicates the agreement.

In the agreement, he accepted that his intervention for which he was accused consisted of incorporating the company Glatt Kosher Traveler’s Inc. in the Department of State of Puerto Rico.

It indicates that it also established for that corporation a mailbox in the Post Office and an Employer Identification Number in the United States Internal Revenue Service.

“The accused carried out all these actions at the request of his sister, Áurea Vázquez Rijos, with the purpose of helping her remain gainfully employed in Italy to generate enough income to support her daughters, knowing that this would assist her in avoiding arrest. and processing in the United States,” the agreement stipulates.

26 day trial

The federal prosecutor argued that Áurea Vázquez Rijos’s move to Italy proved her “guilty conscience” for Anhang’s murder, since that country does not have an extradition agreement with the United States.

For her part, the now convicted has denied it and tried to show that since before the case she had interests in being in Italy.

Áurea Vázquez Rijos was arrested on July 1, 2013 while traveling to Madrid, Spain, which does have an extradition agreement with the United States, and was transferred to Puerto Rico in 2015.

The Public Ministry put forward the theory that Áurea Vázquez Rijos, as well as her sister Marcia Vázquez Rijos and former brother-in-law José Ferrer Sosa, conspired with Alex Pabón Colón, alias “El Loco”, to assassinate Anhang.

The prosecution pointed out that the motive for the crime was to keep part of the alleged fortune of the Canadian businessman, given Anhang’s alleged intention to divorce.

Áurea Vázquez Rijos denied the charges, but she was his only defense witness, while Pabón Colón confessed in 2008 to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that he stabbed Anhang after reaching an agreement with the two sisters and Ferrer Sosa.

Pabón Colón’s confession also led to the release of a young resident of the La Perla neighborhood in Old San Juan who had been found guilty of the crime in state court.

More than a decade later, on October 3, 2018, after 26 days of trial, the Vázquez Rijos and Ferrer Sosa sisters were found guilty by a federal jury. Judge Domínguez sentenced them to life in prison.

The attempt of the three to reverse the verdict and the sentence remains in force in the First Circuit of Appeals in Boston, alluding to the fact that Pabón Colón was not psychologically qualified to testify for the Public Ministry.

They allege that Pabón Colón, who has not been sentenced, has sent letters to defense attorneys offering information for the appeal.