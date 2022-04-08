Brother of ‘Chucky’ Lozano will be tried with Galatasaray

Mauricio Lozano is preparing to try out with Galatasaray for 30 days; he also revealed to ESPN that he has three other options in Europe

Mauricio Lozano remembers the afternoons in which he spent playing with his brother, Hirving, accompanied by a skateboard and a bicycle. Now, at 25, the former player of Tabasco Cougars prepares to go to the test Galatasaray Turkey, for 30 days, and dream of meeting again with ‘Chucky’, who plays in the Naples.

“I’m going to be with him for about a month. Galatasaray, for an invitation, it can be before, it depends on how I go. If in two weeks or three weeks I convince them, they tell me to stay, otherwise we will have to keep looking, because there are two other teams from Istanbul and one from Germany, but the plan is to stay there, “he says. Mauricio Lozanobrother of ‘Chucky’, to ESPN.

Mauricio Lozano ESPN

Mauricio Lozano He was in the basic forces of Pumas and went through the Tabasco subsidiary, although in the end he was not renewed by the university team. The door is opened by him Galatasaray from Turkey, to be tested from April 14.

“I am going in search of my dream, which is what I have longed for so much, this opportunity opens up for me. It is a big challenge, it is not easy because football in Europe is very competitive, I am prepared in all aspects, to go with more tools and focus only on football”, he commented. Mauricio Lozano.

Mauricio He has already shared a dressing room with his brother, Hirving Lozanosince they coincided in the juveniles of Pachuca and on school teams.

“Teachers or professors used to confuse us, when we were children, we got together for about a year and a half, they say we look alike and that meant that sometimes they called my brother Mau and me Hirving, it made us laugh, after each he took his way”, recalls the brother of ‘Chucky’ Lozano.