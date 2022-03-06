Brother of deputy Gutiérrez Díaz and two others pleaded guilty to drug case

The Perremeist deputy, Miguel Andrés Gutiérrez Díaz, is the only one of four accused of drug trafficking conspiracy in the United States who has not pleaded guilty.

Although Miguel Andrés Gutiérrez Díaz was expected to plead guilty, he has not done so in any of the past three hearings, according to the Miami Herald newspaper.

The US authorities indicated that the cocaine with which the alleged network worked was hidden in boxes transported inside boats presumably in the name of Gutiérrez Díaz.

Among the defendants is one of the politician’s brothers, Miguel Emilio Gutierrez Diaz, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

According to his lawyer, Frank Rubio, Miguel Emilio Gutiérrez Díaz could be sentenced to 15 years in prison or even less for his collaboration in the investigation.

They have also pleaded guilty Endy de Jesús Núñez Mármol and his brother Danny Núñez Mármol, who could serve a minimum sentence of 10 years, informed their lawyers, José Quiñón and Frank Quintero.

The indictment states that the four defendants imported thousands of kilos of cocaine to South Florida and New York.

The Gutiérrez Díaz brothers allegedly organized several drug shipments, while the Núñez Mármols allegedly were in charge of selling it.

“In 2017, Miguel Andrés Gutiérrez Díaz organized a shipment of cocaine and acquired a company to receive containers used to ship packages of cocaine from the Dominican Republic,” the court document says.

The indictment indicates that after sending three packages without cocaine, in September 2017, the deputy told his brother to send cocaine to the Duran Produce company in South Florida.

Miguel Andrés Gutiérrez Díaz was arrested in May 2021 at Miami International Airport while visiting his son’s graduation.