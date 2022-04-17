Brother of José Miguel Soto Jiménez dies

Died this Saturday morning General Freddy Ney Soto Jimenezbrother of the former minister of Armed forces, Jose Miguel Soto Jimenez.

The death of Freddy was confirmed by the historian Soto Jiménez through a message posted on his Twitter account.

“We went through the great sorrow of participating in the unfortunate death of my dear brother, General Engineer Freddy Ney Soto Jiménez, affectionately Cuchico,” he wrote in his account.

We went through the great sorrow of participating in the unfortunate death of my dear brother, General Engineer Freddy Ney Soto Jiménez Affectionately Cuchico. – José Miguel Soto J. (@sotojimenezv) April 16, 2022

Until now, the cause of the death of engineer Freddy Ney Soto Jiménez is unknown.

Several people have expressed their solidarity with Soto Jiménez through social networks, such as the leader of the Progressive National Force, Vinicio Castillo, who recently lost his mother.

“Our condolences and solidarity with Soto Jiménez and his entire family for such a sensitive loss. EPD,” he said in response to the tweet of the former Minister of the Armed Forces.