Brother of Rocío Dúrcal reveals the reason for the estrangement between her and Juan Gabriel

One of the most remembered friendships in the artistic world was that of Juan Gabriel and Rocio Durcal, two of the most important singers in Mexico, since it seemed that nothing could separate them. Nevertheless, one day they distanced themselves without much explanation.

Although the rumors suggested that their estrangement was due to jealousy on the part of the so-called “Divo of Juarez”. In accordance with Shaila Durcalthe singer was envious of his mother, to the point of wanting to be like her.

However, there was also a rumor that John Gabriel flirted with Dúrcal’s husband, but this was never confirmed.

Recently, Arthur of the Herasthe singer’s brother, spoke about this matter and clarified the reason for the distance between his sister and the singer.

In an interview with several reporters, of the heras He denied that the separation between the two singers was due to envy or jealousy and clarified that everything was due to a purely labor issuealthough he did not provide further details.

“I think it was a question from the public, in general of that morbidity, why or why not, Juan Gabriel had to continue with his things and Rocío continued with hers, a lot had to do with the record company”, he explained.